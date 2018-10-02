Mouhajer International Design Introduces Its Top-Notch Custom Furniture Design

Mouhajer International Design

Furniture design is what gives magic to a residential or commercial setting by showcasing the kind of personality and taste that place has to offer. Whether it is a simple design, or open design, compact or louder style getting top-notch custom design furniture will have an impact on the overall surroundings.

Mouhajer International Design is a leading interior design company in Dubai and brings numerous design styles to customise each client’s brief based on their unique taste and requirement.

Maher Mouhajer the Head of Mouhajer International Design states, “That he combines craftsmanship with modern minimalist interior design to perfect and refine his art. My goal is to create innovative bespoke design solutions for all my client’s design needs”.

All bespoke designs are aligned with the company’s standard of quality and sustainability. However, they will comply with the aesthetic preferences of their clients to ensure it is exactly what the client desires.

The interior fit out company in Dubai’s integrated approach combines innovative interior design and outstanding service to capture the spirit of each interior setting to deliver a unique design that reflects their lifestyle and personality.

Maher Mouhajer further notes, “Whether you are designing your dream home or customizing your current residence, we are uniquely qualified to become your interior design company from inception to final installation. We not leave any stone unturned”.

About Us

Mouhajer International Design was founded in 1999 and reflects classical design styles and modern day contemporary styles. The team is headed by Maher who is a passionate expert at giving remarkable attention to detail. We offer bespoke design solutions and the design process is guided from start to finish. Offering residential, commercial and hospitality design services, our designs are sophisticated and stylish and will blend the traditional with the ornate to create beautifully crafted residential and commercial interior solutions. For more information, visit our website on http://www.mahermouhajer.com/