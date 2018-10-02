Sports Medicine Industry Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2023

Latest Report Available at Analytical Research Cognizance, “Sports Medicine Market” provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.

Summary

The global Sports Medicine Market research report states that the current scenario is well set for the rich growth of the Sports Medicine Market for the forecast period. The current global economy is favorable for trade resulting in growth across all sectors, including the global Sports Medicine Market. This has enabled companies and investors to aggressively upscale their operations to capture the Market as much as possible, effects of which can be seen on the growth in the Market value and volume in the past couple of years. Experts predict that this Sports Medicine Market trend is expected to continue and even witness additional growth in the demand in the Market, resulting in increased CAGR which currently stands at XX% at the end of 2017.

The global Sports Medicine Market report has included the competitive landscape analysis for the customer to understand the lay of the land which includes the top players and their detailed report in terms of company profiles, new product launches, news on acquisitions and mergers, and much more.

Sports medicine pertains to the treatment and prevention of injuries resulting from sports and athletic activities. Sports injuries involve both bone and soft tissue injuries. The sports medicine market includes devices that are used for the prevention of sports injuries as well as for the cure, recovery, and rehabilitation of such injuries.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Sports Medicine market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Sports Medicine market by product type and applications/end industries.

One of the primary drivers for this market is the growing demand for minimally invasive (MI) surgeries.

These are the most preferred procedures as they use power tools to carry out surgeries with small cuts, shortens the hospital stay post-surgery, reduces bleeding and recovery time, and enables a faster return to normal activities. There is an increased demand for these surgeries to treat sports complications related to knee, hip, shoulder, elbow, and spine. The rise in the adoption of computer-assisted robotic surgeries and regenerative medicines for lesser recovery time are also propelling the growth of this market.

The U.S., Japan and EU countries are estimated to contribute most of market share as of 2017. Furthermore, North America is expected to dominate the industry over the forecast period.

Improvement in the healthcare infrastructure and increasing focus of healthcare providers, towards trauma and related injuries are anticipated to be the vital impact rendering drivers.

The global Sports Medicine market is valued at 6190 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 9450 million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Sports Medicine.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Sports Medicine Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Arthrex

ConMed

Depuy Synthes

Smith & Nephew

Stryker

Sports Medicine Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Sports Medicine Market Segment by Type, covers

Reconstructive Products

Support

Recovery Products

Accessories

Sports Medicine Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Knee

Shoulder

Hip

Spine

Major Points from TOC:

Chapter One: Sports Medicine Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Sports Medicine Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Sports Medicine Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Sports Medicine Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Sports Medicine Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Sports Medicine Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Sports Medicine Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Sports Medicine by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Sports Medicine Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Sports Medicine Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Sports Medicine Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)

Chapter Thirteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Fourteen: Appendix

