Double-digit Growth Forecast for United States Robo-advisory Market

Mumbai – (ROGM) Research On Global Markets, a global market research firm, published a report on the United States robo-advisory market today. The report, prepared by Netscribes, shows that the Latin America robo-advisory market is set for double-digit growth on compound annual growth rate (CAGR) basis till 2023.

The United States was the first country to introduce automated financial advisors. Various wealth management firms and banks in the U.S. have already adopted or planning to deploy robo-advisory services across the country. Lower financial assistance fee coupled with rising internet penetration across the country thanks to technological advancements are deemed as the key growth drivers for the United States robo-advisory market.

However, suitability of the financial advice provided by the bots and conflicts of interests of the clients are the most important factors limiting the demand of robo-advisors in the region. Despite the challenges, the United States will maintain its position as the largest robo-advisory market in the world and will continue to witness the highest demand for robo-advisors in the world.

Key highlights of this report:

• The current and forecasted market size data for the U.S. robo-advisory market

• Market trends in the U.S. robo-advisory market

• The current and forecasted market size data for the segments of the market, by country – Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and the rest of Latin America

• Market drivers and challenges in the U.S. robo-advisory market

• Analysis of competitor profiles of major players operating in the market

• The current and forecasted market size data for the segments of the market, by type – hybrid robo-advisors and pure robo-advisors

This report has been formulated and designed with the purpose of giving businesses a concise understanding of the demand for robo-advisory services in the United States to determine the viability of the market, developing strategies based on the drivers, trends and highlights for each of the segments, and helping brands identify their major competitors and respond accordingly.

