Global Biological Seed Treatment Market is Expected to Reach $1,789 Million by 2025 from $767 million in 2017

Global Biological Seed Treatment Market size is projected to reach $1,789 million by 2025 from $767 million in 2017. In this report, biological seed treatment market forecast says that the global market is growing at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2017 to 2025. By geography, North America and Europe are expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.0% and 11.8%, respectively, during the forecast period.Biological seed treatment offers safety of seed from numerous external factors including harsh weather, pest infestation, and plant diseases, among others. The supporting government policies toward microbial products and growing food requirements around the world are likely to drive the growth of the global biological seed treatment market during the forecasted time frame.

“Biological Seed Treatment Market (By Type: Microbials, Botanicals, & Other Types; By Crop: Wheat, Corn, Soybean, Cotton, Sunflower, Vegetable Crops, and Other Crops; By Function: Seed Protection and Seed Enhancement; By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW) Global Scenario, Market Size, Outlook, Trend and Forecast, 2016 – 2025”

Growing food requirements around the globe fuels the global biological seed treatment market

The global biological seed treatment market trend includes growing demand of sustainable agriculture in the worldwide market, growing food requirements in the globe, insurance to seed investments, as well as low risk of exceeding pesticide MRL’s. Though, low acceptance and low accessibility of biological seed treatments might adversely affect the global biological seed treatment market growth. Moreover, bioencapsulation technologies for better environmental persistence are likely to offer worthwhile opportunities for the market in the coming years.

Market Segmentation

The global biological seed treatment market has been bifurcated into type, crop, function, and geography. Type is segmented into microbials (bacterial, and fungi), botanicals, & other types (biofermentation products and natural polymers & derivatives). Soybean, wheat, corn, cotton, sunflower, vegetable crops, and other crops (pulse, plantation, fruit, other cereal & oilseed, turf, forage, and ornamental crops) are the sub-segments of crop. By function, the market is segregated into seed protection (biofungicides, bioinsecticides, and others (bioherbicides and bionematicides)), as well as seed enhancement (biofertilizers, and biostimulants).

By geography, global biological seed treatment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further divided into U.S. Mexico, and Canada whereas Europe segment consists of Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into China, Japan, India, Australia, Thailand, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Soybean segment is expected to grow at a highest CAGR during the forecast period

Soybean, by crop segment is likely to grow at a highest CAGR over the forecast period, driven by the fact that it is an important source of protein as well as oil for the chemical industries. With the growing usage of biological seed treatments in soybean crops, it is expected to grow at the highest rate over the forecast period.

In function segment, seed enhancement accounted for the maximum market share in 2017

In function, seed enhancement segment held dominant position in 2017 and would continue to maintain the trend over the forecast period. The key companies in the market have the product portfolio with more focus toward biofertilizers and biostimulants, which stimulate the growth of this segment over the near future.

North America dominated the global market with highest market share over the forecast period

North America dominated the global market with largest market share of 40.51% in 2017 and expected to continue the trend during the forecasted period. The growth is attributed to the presence of technologically innovative agriculture practices as well as high yield farming methods and equipment in the region. Also, the highly efficient product registration process, that makes it easier to launch products for many private companies in the region might boost the growth of the market over the coming years.

Competitive Landscape

Key players are offering innovative products and services to increase their biological seed treatment market share. Main players competing in the market include E. I. DuPont de Nemours and Company, Bayer Cropscience, BASF SE, Syngenta AG, LANXESS, Monsanto Company, Novozymes A/S, Nufarm Limited, Valent U.S.A. Corporation, and Precision Laboratories, among others.

