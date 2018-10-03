Merakii to associate with Dermacol

The marketing communication agency will be responsible for handling Public Relation activity of the company.

As the Dermacol brand keeps expanding, you can find the products range in more than 60 countries all over the world. Dermacol products are used by women of various nationalities, complexions and ages. The original Czech brand Dermacol has been cherishing female beauty for over half a century. One of the first covering foundations in the world was developed in Dermacol’s Czech laboratory. It began being used by Hollywood in the 1960s, and ever since, Dermacol has been synonymous with perfect skin make-up, not only in the Czech Republic, but all over the world.

As a part of the Association, MERAKII will be responsible for handling the media activities of Dermacol.

Bhgayashree singh Director Merakii LLP, said, “We are excited about the tie-up and we are sure that we can add a lot of value to Dermacol’s