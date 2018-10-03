Transportation Services Market To Grow At A Phenomenal CAGR During The Period 2017-2021

Overview for “Transportation Services Market” Helps in providing scope and definitions, Key Findings, Growth Drivers, and Various Dynamics.

Transportation Services Market report firstly introduced the Transportation Services basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, Transportation Services market introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

Global Transportation Services industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value and volume 2013-17, and forecast to 2022). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the global Transportation Services market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends and leading companies.

– The rail freight sector is valued as the revenues generated from freight transportation by rail.

– The road freight sector is valued as revenues generated from freight transportation by road.

– For all sectors, domestic and international carriage is included. To avoid double-counting in regional and global markets, international freight revenues are assigned to the country of origin.

Any currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant 2016 annual average exchange rates.

– The global transportation services industry group had total revenues of $1,909.0bn in 2016, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.5% between 2012 and 2016.

– The road segment was the industry group’s most lucrative in 2016, with total revenues of $1,489.3bn, equivalent to 78% of the industry group’s overall value.

– The primary driver for the slow growth in 2015 and 2016 was a lack of global growth as consumer demand grew slowly. This combined with historically low freight rates, due to high levels of oversupply in the freight industry forced the industry value to grow very slowly.

The transportation services industry consists of the air, marine, rail, and road freight sectors.

The air freight sector is valued as the revenues generated by airlines from the transportation of cargo and mail by air, either on dedicated freighter aircraft or as belly cargo on passenger aircraft. Scheduled and charter services are both included.

The marine freight sector is valued as the revenues generated from the transportation of dry bulk and containerized cargos by ship. Inland waterways, coaster, and international voyages are included.

