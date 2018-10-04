Africa’s Leading Supplier of Rare and Imported Timbers

Founded in 1982, Rare Woods is a family-owned business that specialises in high-quality imported and local timbers. The company has witnessed several worthwhile developments in the recent time and has evolved to become the home of the widest selection of exotic timbers in South Africa. Today, Rare Woods offers an extensive range of rare and exotic woods, comprising of about 165 species of timber. Boasting of a stockholding of R150 million, alongside leading-edge warehousing facilities, vehicles and machinery, Rare Woods justly claims to be the largest timber merchant operating in Africa.

The company strictly adheres to their core principles and values reliability, continuity, knowledge and experience over everything. The high-quality timbers are sourced from various places and cater to many industries, from manufacturers, architects, homeowners, construction companies, hobbyists, shopfitters, small businesses, instrument makers, wood turners, interior decorators, wood carvers to toymakers and boat companies.

With the privilege to choose timbers from well-stocked showrooms, the selection of timber is no longer a daunting challenge and the friendly staff members can assist clients to find the right match. Clients willing to pick their selections from the warehouses can browse through the stock, constituting of both popular species like Oak, Ash and Beech and rare timbers like Ebony, Rosewoods, etc.

Flooring

While there is a broad array of options available in flooring, only a few can beat the exorbitant appeal of the solid wooden floor. A wooden floor, if done properly, can enhance the aesthetic appeal of your home. At Rare Woods, customers have the choice of selecting from a wide variety of custom hardwood and softwood flooring options. The tongue-and-groove floorboards are designed as per the client’s specifications and are subsequently delivered to the site.

Decking

A perfectly designed outdoor deck can add value to your property, besides offering a spectacular sight and a natural backdrop. At Rare Woods, decking materials are pre-manufactured for easy integration into the existing setting. The most commonly used variants include Purpleheart and Ipe while certain hardwood selections like Balau, Garapa and Massaranduba have garnered a positive response from the consumers.

For more information, please visit the official website of Rare Woods at https://www.rarewoods.co.za/

Contact:

12 Nourse Avenue, Epping 2 ,Goodwood

Cape Town, 7475, South Africa

Telephone: +27 21 535 2004