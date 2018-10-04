Chef Manjit Gill helms World Heritage Cuisine Summit & Food Festival at Qila Gobindgarh in Amritsar

New Delhi: The recently instituted World Cultural Culinary Heritage Committee, under the aegis of World Association of Chefs Societies (WorldChefs), presents the first edition of the World Heritage Cuisine Summit & Food Festival from 12th-14th October, 2018. The Summit, hosted by the Indian Federation of Culinary Associations (IFCA), will celebrate traditional cuisine with live demonstrations, food tastings, presentations, panel discussions, master classes and Q&A sessions by chefs from around the world in the holy city, Amritsar. It will focus on inculcating appreciation for food culture and traditions, as much as, good food habits and sustainable practices. The event will also witness the launch of the Chefs’ Manifesto outlining hunger removal initiatives undertaken and sustainability development goals.

Chef Thomas Gugler, Chairman, World Association of Chefs Societies (WorldChefs) will be the guest of honour.

This is the first initiative of its kind in the world by WorldChefs and its objective is to promote cultural and culinary heritage of the nations of the world. The deep inroad that the food of Punjab has made on the international landscape makes it an inevitable stop for any food-lover’s culinary journey. Amritsar, known as the culinary capital of this food loving state, lends itself naturally as a venue for the event. Against the backdrop of Harmandir Sahib, where the sacred ‘Langar’ is the largest example of slow food and community cooking, the World Heritage Cuisine Summit & Food Festival will bring together food lovers and professionals alike and provide the desired impetus to the culinary and heritage tourism of the state. This will bring pride to our national food culture.

Speaking about the event, Chef Manjit Gill, Chairman, World Cultural Culinary Heritage Committee, says, “It is envisaged as an unprecedented opportunity for food enthusiasts to witness live demonstrations by renowned chefs from all over the world, and also to savour these delicacies through the many tasting counters. In turn, these culinary ambassadors are expected to carry back indelible experiences and memories of the diversity of Indian cuisine and Punjabi hospitality to share

and disseminate in their home countries.” Adding further, “To have Punjabi cuisine acknowledged as and listed under the Food Edition of UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage remains my ongoing endeavour.”

The aesthetics, layout and location of the historical venue partner Qila Gobindgarh–erstwhile home to Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s prized diamond Koh-i-noor–expansive enough to accommodate the diverse guest list, make it the perfect setting for this culinary showcase. The multiple venues at the premises will include a World Kitchen where chefs from two countries will simultaneously showcase live cooking of traditional recipes every hour. Five Master Class counters where chefs will plate pre-prepared dishes for display and food photography, and a food pavilion offering regional Indian specialties with a special focus on Amritsar’s street food.

Event Director Mr Herbbie Sidhu, Managing Director, Myriad Nuances shared, “Bringing together a world class event such as this would have been impossible minus supporting agencies. The tireless efforts of the Organizing Committee, and IFCA, the unflinching support of Incredible India, Punjab Tourism, and local administration have borne fruit, including the immeasurable assistance proffered by Mr Kamaldeep Singh Sangha, Deputy Commissioner Amritsar.”

Countries on-board: Participating nations include –

Armenia, Cambodia, Canada, Croatia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Egypt, Germany, Ghana, Indonesia, Italy, Kenya, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Myanmar, Namibia, Nepal, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Sri Lanka, Switzerland, Syria, Thailand, Turkey, U.S.A., Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, Vietnam, Wales and more.

The event is being sponsored by Art D’nox, Nestle, and HP. CocaCola, Agnisumukh, maruti Suzuki, Daawat, Cremica, MOD, ITC Hotels, Cuisine Digest, Welbilt, Ozti, Tag taste are the associate sponsors.

Delegate Packages: The one-day (INR1500) and three-day (INR3500) delegate packages offer access to exclusive experiences of the Summit. Enjoy Punjabi warmth and hospitality till you leave.