Columbia Asia Hospital Whitefield, in association with Forum Value Mall, had organized a Purple Run Marathon

Health and Wellness
Bangalore, 3rd October 2018: Alzheimer’s, the most common form of dementia, is the 5thleading cause of death in people over 55 years of age, and in India, more than 4 million people suffer from various forms of this illness. Despite this, there’s a stigma attached to mental illnesses amongst us.

The Purple Run offers 4 categories of running distances – 3 km (Family Run), 5 km, 10 km and the half marathon distance of 21km, giving each participant an opportunity to run in their comfort zone. The Run starts from the respective malls and culminate at the same venues. The roads of Whitefield will be graced by some of the finest long-distance athletes from across the city along with other running enthusiasts who will put their best foot forward to achieve the desired goals.

