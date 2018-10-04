Embassy of India, Tokyo in association with Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) organized Seminar on Technical Intern Training Program

New Delhi, October 4, 2018: The Embassy of India, Tokyo, in association with Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) organized the India Seminar on the Technical Intern Training Program (TITP) in Nagoya on 28 September 2018. The event was organized with the support of JITCO, Aichi Prefecture Government and Nagoya Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and registered enthusiastic participation of over 180 relevant stakeholders of TITP. The Seminar, which was followed by a networking and business matching session was organized to provide a meaningful platform to the Indian and Japanese stakeholders to understand each other’s perspectives towards implementing TITP successfully.

Ambassador of India to Japan H.E. Mr. Sujan Chinoy delivered the inaugural remarks at the event and emphasised the importance of expanding bilateral cooperation in with regard to Skills development and training under the Special Strategic and Global Partnership between India and Japan. Ambassador also spoke on the strong links between two countries, the growing number of stakeholders and Japan’s role in India’s transformation as the largest investor in India as well as its presence in every major infrastructure project and flagship programme of Government of India. Welcoming the arrival of the first batch of TITP interns from India to Japan in July 2018 as a historic development, he also highlighted that India has the potential of being the largest provider of skilled human resources to the world. Noting that there are currently 17 technical interns from India in Japan, Ambassador also added that, with the structure and enabling framework firmly in place, India is at the cusp of exponentially increasing the number of TITP interns in Japan in the very near future. This would be a win-win situation since it would meet the needs of a declining and aging population in Japan and permit young Indians to benefit from Japan’s unmatched best practices.

Ms Juthika Patankar, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) underlining the strong and long-standing relationship between India and Japan, highlighted the growing level of convergence between

the two nations in the domain of cultural, economic and strategic interests. She took the opportunity to highlight India’s demographic advantage and in spite of being the youngest nation in the world mentioned on how both the nations can utilize this opportunity in order to meet Japan’s emerging demand for skilled manpower especially in the area of care workers for Japan’s senior citizens.

Emphasizing on the importance of TITP for the strategic ties between India and Japan, Mr. Manish Kumar, MD & CEO, National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) conveyed the various steps being taken by India to ensure the successful implementation of TITP. Mr. Kumar highlighted that Trust, Quality and Japanese language and culture as the three fundamental pillars that the Sending organizations of India will focus while implementing TITP. He further informed that NSDC being the Monitoring Agency of TITP will continue to proactively support our Japanese and Indian partners and ascertain rigorous monitoring of TITP processes towards achieving the goals of TITP.

Senior Vice President of JITCO, Mr. Shigeo Matsutomi, and Executive Director of Industry, Investment and Labour Department, Aichi Prefectural Government Mr. Toshinori Usui also delivered remarks at the Seminar and welcomed greater participation of India in TITP.

The first batch of 12 TITP interns dispatched from CII, a Sending Organisation, to Maxell Ltd, their Implementing Organisation through Fuji Cooperative, their Supervising Organisation were also present at the Seminar. President of Maxell Ltd, Mr. Keiji Nakamura and Representative Director of Fuji Cooperative Mr. Takao Sato also spoke at the seminar sharing their positive experience and association with the first batch of TITP interns from India and encouraged other Japanese Supervising Organisations to positively consider Indian technical interns.

This was the second such outreach seminar on TITP organized in Japan and the first after Government of India accredited 23 Indian Sending Organisations to dispatch technical interns from India under the MoC on TITP signed between India and Japan in October 2017. All 23 Indian Sending Organisations participated in the Seminar as well as the Networking and Business matching event arranged by the Embassy among the participants.