Denim Market Trends, Regulations and Competitive Landscape Outlook to 2025

Denim is a textile of sturdy cotton warp-faced twill in which the weft passes under two or more warp threads. It is a characteristic of most indigo denim that only the warp threads are dyed, whereas the weft threads remain plain white.
The global Denim market will reach xxx Million USD in 2018 and with a CAGR if xx% between 2019-2025.
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
- Light Denim
- Medium Denim
- Heavy Denim
Demand Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Consumer Distribution):
- Jeans
- Shirt
- Jacket
- Others
Company Coverage (Sales data, Main Products & Services etc.):
- Canatiba
- Vicunha
- Isko
- Arvind
- Aarvee
- Nandan Denim Ltd
- Weiqiao Textile
- Sudarshan Jeans
- Black Peony
- Orta Anadolu
- Jindal Worldwide
- Etco Denim
- Raymond UCO
- Bhaskar Industries
- Sangam
- Oswal Denims
- Suryalakshmi
- Shasha Denims Limited
- Xinlan Group
- Alik Denim
- Foshan Seazon Textile and Garment
- Cone Denim
- Zhejiang Sitong Textile Fashion
- Weifang Lantian Textile
- Jiangyin Chulong
- Bafang Fabric
- Haitian Textile
- Advance Denim
- KG Denim
- Shunfeng Textile
- Bossa
- Shandong Wantai
- Zhejiang Hongfa
- Suyin
- Changzhou Shuangyan Dueing and Weaving
Major Region Market
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East & Africa
Some Points from Toc:
Chapter One: Industry Overview
1.1 Denim Industry
1.1.1 Overview
1.1.2 Products of Major Companies
1.2 Market Segment
1.2.1 Industry Chain
1.2.2 Consumer Distribution
1.3 Price & Cost Overview
Chapter Two: Denim Market by Type
2.1 By Type
2.1.1 Light Denim
2.1.2 Medium Denim
2.1.3 Heavy Denim
2.2 Market Size by Type
2.3 Market Forecast by Type
Chapter Three: Global Market Demand
3.1 Segment Overview
3.1.1 Jeans
3.1.2 Shirt
3.1.3 Jacket
3.1.4 Others
3.2 Market Size by Demand
3.3 Market Forecast by Demand
