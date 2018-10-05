Dynamic Landscape Of Iot (Internet Of Things) And Technological Apps In The North American Car Rental Market Outlook : Ken Research

The North American car rental market is rising more significantly across the globe with the more development in the technologies. Moreover, the key players of the North America region doing more innovations in the technologies of car rental market which make the market more competitive and profitable. Not only has this, the major key players are investing more significantly in the technologies such as IoT, car pooling and technological apps. According to the report analysis, ‘Car Rental Market Research Reports’ states that with the growing concern related to traffic the car pooling facility is growing more significant whereas the usage of technological apps is dominating the market in an effective manner as with the usage of technological app the user can book a car for a short a span of time while sitting anywhere for traveling to anywhere and this facility also eliminate the traditional way of booking a car which includes waiting in a queue for an already booked car. Moreover, for acquiring a significant share in the market the regions are doing efficient working as the car rental industry is a multibillion dollar industry and the current scenario represent an outstanding growth in the near future.

The technology of IoT (Internet of Things) is very much prominent in the car rental industry as it totally abolish the earlier way of booking a car and this technology is enhancing the car rental process for the drivers and reduce the usage of pen and paper system for manager of car rental companies. Not only has this, in the present era, drivers use this technology for connecting their smart phones with the vehicle so that they can unlock or lock the car without the help of keys and it reduce the fear of locking outside with losing a bunch of keys. Moreover, the technological apps is also playing a significant role in the North America region as with this technology the facility of car pooling is offering to the users which is less expensive. According to the report analysis, ‘Car Rental Industry Research And Market Reports’ states that IoT and technological apps help the user in locating the car and can come to know the cause of the delay moreover, the car driver also can monitor the fuel level and odometer with the IoT whereas with the technological apps the traveler can manage the accounts and can register for a schedule reservation. In addition, the car rental companies come to know about the performance of driver with the both technologies such as IoT and technological apps hence, with the numerous applications of the technologies the market of North America is growing more significantly and make the market more competitive.

In the North America region, the key players are doing their job efficiently and offering new opportunities to the consumers. In the near future it is expected that the North America region will account the highest share with the more development in the technologies. Not only has this, the government of North America Region is also investing in this for providing the better consumer experience. The Enterprise and Hertz are the major leading players across the globe but they are working majorly in this region which make the North American car rental industry more reliable for the investor and the customers. Therefore, it is expected that in the coming years the North American car rental industry will grow more significantly with the more advancement in the technologies of the car rental market.

