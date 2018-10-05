Global Runway Edge Lighting Market Sales, Size, Leading Player, Application and Forecast to 2025

Global Runway Edge Lighting Market
Lights are easily one of the most important fixtures present on a runway. Runway lights guide pilots during the takeoff and landing procedures. In reality, all lights on an airfield are essential to the safe and efficient aircraft operations during takeoff, landing, and taxiing. Runway edge lights are white, transitioning to amber near the departure end of the runway. The ends, or thresholds, of the runways have green lights at the “beginning” of the runway, or approach end. The departure end is marked by red lights delineating the end of operational pavement.
The runway lighting market is predominantly driven by the increasing number of airports globally. Increase in demand for low-cost lights in the emerging countries is considered as one of the most significant factors driving the growth of the runway lighting market. In addition to this, the increasing usage of LED lights and mood lighting are further propelling the growth of this market.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
ADB SAFEGATE
Honeywell
Hella (TKH)
Eaton
OSRAM
OCEM Airfield Technology
Astronics
Youyang
Airsafe Airport Equipment
Carmanah Technologies
Vosla (NARVA)
ATG Airports
Avlite Systems (Sealite)
Transcon
Runway Edge Lighting Breakdown Data by Type
Halogen
LED
Other
Runway Edge Lighting Breakdown Data by Application
Civilian and Commercial Airport
Military Airport
Other
Runway Edge Lighting Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe……& More
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Runway Edge Lighting market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
Some Point from Table of Content:
Chapter One: Study Coverage
Chapter Two: Executive Summary
Chapter Three: Market Size by Manufacturers
Chapter Four: Runway Edge Lighting Production by Regions
Chapter Five: Runway Edge Lighting Consumption by Regions
Chapter Six: Market Size by Type
Chapter Seven: Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Manufacturers Profiles
Chapter Nine: Production Forecasts
Chapter Ten: Consumption Forecast
Chapter Eleven: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
Chapter Twelve: Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
Chapter Thirteen: Key Findings in the Global Runway Edge Lighting Study
