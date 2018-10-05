Hair Care Appliances Market to Projected to Touch a Valuation of US$ 21 Bn by 2026

Hair styling and grooming has been the hottest trend across the globe, be it for personal or professional purposes. The fast pace of living and improving lifestyle of people has made it imperative for players involved in manufacturing of personal care appliances to develop advanced devices that save time and also offer efficient personal care. Likewise, hair care appliances also underwent new advances. Availability of advanced electrical appliances to groom, devices for hair styling and other products such as hair dryers and straighteners have changed the face of hair care appliances in minds of people. Individuals from various classes and of different age groups are largely sending on such appliances, especially in the developing regions.

Persistence Market Research has captured the pulse of the global hair care appliances market and has come up with several incisive insights. For instance, according to research, the global hair care appliances market is estimated to touch a value of over US$ 21 Bn by the end of the period of forecast (2017-2026) and is poised to expand at a (as per CAGR) rate during the said period.

The hair care appliances market is a consolidated one with players focusing on innovations, strategic alliances and mergers to grab major share in the regional markets. Moreover, they are focusing on extending their product liens by adding innovative products to their existing product line. For instance, Panasonic has introduced new styling iron with its patented technology. This device expands Panasonic’s current hair appliance line up in the US. Main motive of innovations and developments in hair care appliances is to provide salon quality at home thus enhancing customer experience by enhancing hair health and structure. Few of the major players involved in the global hair care appliances market include Dyson, Panasonic, Philips, John Paul Mitchell Systems, Farouk Systems, Siemens Healthineers, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, and Xinapse Systems Ltd.

Asian Countries to Present Potential Growth Opportunities for Growth of Global Hair Care Appliances Market

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) has been at the forefront of manufacturing sector. Countries in this region have shown consistency with respect to favorable environment for various businesses. Several manufacturers across different domains have set up their plants in emerging economies in APEJ. In addition, the growing middle class population in countries such as China and India is influencing growth of various end use industries. Same is the case with hair care appliances manufacturers who are focusing on these regions to grow their profits. Adoption of hair care appliances in this region is expected to increase in the coming years and is expected to offer potential growth opportunities for manufacturers of hair care appliances. Moreover, distribution channel or sales network in APEJ is strong and growing that can be used to leverage profits. As per research report, the APEJ hair care appliances market is projected to expand at a significant pace throughout the period of assessment.

Other Key Insights on Global Hair Care Appliances Market

The growth global hair care appliances market is largely influenced by use of flat irons and hair clippers. Hair clippers are expected to witness higher adoption than other products, however, revenue generated by flat irons is expected to reflect higher value by 2026 end

Specialty stores have proven beneficial for growth of hair care appliances. Sales of hair car appliances are highly pushed due to increasing number of specialty stores involved in the distribution of these devices. Sales of hair care appliances generated from specialty stores is expected to touch value of over US$ 6 Bn by end of assessment period

Female population has been the dominating one with respect to use of hair care appliances. However, make population is also catching steam. As per research, in the following years, expenditure on hair care appliances from male population is poised to expand at a higher rate

Sale of economic hair care appliances is expected to remain at the top position in the global market as compared to premium brands. Economic brands are expected to generate sales of over US$ 14 Bn by the end of the year of assessment