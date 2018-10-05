Intra-Dialytic Hypotension Market : Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Analysis and Forecasts to 2020

Most of the people who are suffering from end-stage renal disease undergo hemodialysis, and is often accompanied by recurrent and troubling side-effects, which are referred to as intra-dialytic hypotension (IDH). IDH has been estimated to affect around 15% to 55% of all patients undergoing hemodialysis. Some of the major symptoms of IDH include nausea, diaphoresis and cramps, to more precarious conditions that include angina pectoris, arrhythmias, seizures, unconsciousness and even cardiac arrests. IDH is mainly caused due to inefficient cardiovascular response to the reduced blood volume, which is bound to occur due to the removal of large volumes of water in a very short span. As a typical hemodialysis procedure involves the removal of an ultrafiltrate volume of water from the patient’s body, which is equal to or even greater than the entire blood plasma of the patient.

The occurrence of IDH would increase further due to ageing population that exhibit greater comorbidities, such as cardiovascular problems and diabetes, thus making IDH a problem that requires extensive rethinking and innovation. Several drug developers and manufacturers are involved in extensive research and development and many of them have a considerable number of drugs in different stages of clinical trials in this field. Some of the important drugs that are in different stages of clinical trials that will soon be commercialized in the global market include, MTR107, Droxidopa, Mannitol, Northera and Norathiol among others.Some of the major driving factors for the growth of this market include, high number of patients undergoing hemodialysis, aging population, rising demand for advanced therapeutics, high number of drugs in the pipeline and rising awareness and affordability of the people globally. At present, many people are undergoing hemodialysis due to kidney failure or end stage renal diseases, which in turn increase the chances of developing IDH, thus, will contribute towards the growth of this market in future. Also, aged individuals increasingly require hemodialysis, hence are more prone towards IDH, hence will add to this market’s growth in future. Comorbidities such as, diabetes and cardiovascular diseases also increase the chances of developing renal disorders, hence in turn will increase IDH occurrences, hence the demand for advanced therapeutics. Thus, rising awareness and demand along with high number of pipeline drugs that will soon be commercialized in the global market will augment the growth of this market in the near future.

Geographically, North America and Europe are expected to dominate the global intra-dialytic hypotension market. Some of the key factors that are expected to be responsible for their dominance in this market are high number of patients undergoing renal hemodialysis along with the presence of large geriatric population in these regions. Most of the companies that are involved in the research and development activities in this field and have a few drugs in the pipeline also belong to these regions. Thus, it is expected that these regions will largely dominate this market in future. However, Asia Pacific that constitutes some of the fastest emerging economies of the world along with increasing number of patients with renal diseases will help grow this market in this region in future.Some of the major players having their drugs in different stages of clinical trials in this market include, Advanced Circulatory Systems, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Chelsea Therapeutics, Inc., Global Monitors, Inc., Medinox, Inc., Meditor Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Wolfson Medical Center.

