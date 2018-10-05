Optical Imaging Market- Trends, Price, Share and Growth Rate from 2018 to 2024

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Optical Imaging Market over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Optical Imaging Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global markets of Optical Imaging.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Optical Imaging Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Optical Imaging Market are Cytoviva Inc., Canon Inc., Topcon Corporation, Heidelberg Engineering Inc., ChemImage Corporation, Agfa-Gevaert NV and Optovue Inc. According to report the global optical imaging market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Optical imaging is the procedure used for taking images of the internal organs and tissues. It is used to take detailed images of internal body parts and even the smaller structures consisting of cells and molecules. This imaging technology is used for public health management, clinical research, and medical diagnosis and treatment. Optical imaging technology uses distinct colors and spectra of light to measure and observe the diverse properties of a tissue or an organ. As compared with other imaging techniques such as MRI and X-rays, optical imaging proved to be the safer and useful, as the demand for effective solutions and focus on early diagnosis of diseases are increasing. Also, the healthcare sectors are investing heavily in this technology.

Some of the factors that are driving the growth of optical imaging market are increasing demand for radiation-free imaging modalities drug discovery processes and increasing prevalence of neurological and ophthalmologic disorders among the population. Furthermore, growth in R&D activities, the capability of providing in-depth images of complex components of eyes, surface tissues, mucosal membranes, vascular systems and gastrointestinal tract are also boosting factors for the growth of this market. Additionally, huge application of the advanced optical imaging products, operator, and patient safety and their comfort are also augmenting the market growth. However, increasing application of optical imaging in pharmaceutical and biomedical industries are generating future opportunities in coming years. On the other hand, the high cost associated with the optical imaging devices, lack of skilled technicians, and insufficient reimbursements for optical imaging procedures are some of the factors hampering the growth of optical imaging market.

In terms of geographies, North America leads the growth of optical imaging market followed by the Europe. The factors responsible for the growth in the North America region is due to the rapid increase in the aged population and increasingly investment in the healthcare sector are driving this market. In Europe region factors such as growing research activities in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries and growing incidences associated with disorders related to eye, heart & skin in aged population are also boosting the growth in Europe region. Other factors such as growing need for safer imaging modalities, the upsurge in R&D budgets, growing number of research laboratories and growing healthcare consciousness among individuals are factors responsible for the growth of optical imaging market in Asia Pacific region.

The report on global optical imaging market covers segments such as, products, therapeutic area and end-users. On the basis of products the global optical imaging market is categorized into software, imaging systems and others. On the basis of therapeutic area the global optical imaging market is categorized into cardiology, neurology, oncology, ophthalmology, dentistry and dermatology. On the basis of end-users the global optical imaging market is categorized into hospitals and research laboratories, diagnostic imaging centers and others.

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global optical imaging market such as, Headwall Photonics Inc., ASE Optics, Inc., Perkinelmer, Inc., Cytoviva Inc., Canon Inc., Topcon Corporation, Heidelberg Engineering Inc., ChemImage Corporation, Agfa-Gevaert NV and Optovue Inc.

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global optical imaging market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of optical imaging market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the optical imaging market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the optical imaging market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

