Power Window Market Lucrative Opportunites across Globe

​Power window is an electronic system, also called electronic window, which enables the raising and lowering of the car window with the help of switch connected through electronic components. Windows are an integral part of a car. Changing technology, innovations, and the increasing usage of electronic systems in vehicles are driving the growth of power windows market. Some vehicles have simple systems comprising switches and a motor. Power is driven from motor through switches. In some vehicles, instead of the power for the motor going through the switches directly, the switches are connected to one of the several electronic modules in the car. Switches are connected to the central module of the vehicle, called the body controller. The body controller is a microcontroller which works as a small computer with dedicated functions within the larger mechanical and electronics systems. The microcontroller consists of one or more processing units, memory, and programmable input/output peripherals.

One of the modern day technology used as power window is anti-pinch power window system. Anti-pinch technology is a safety system which modern vehicles employ in the power windows. This technology foils the winding up of the power window. If the power window system senses any hindrance in the path of the glass of window, it avoids the window glass from moving further up. Thus, it prevents possible accidents.

Vehicles witnessed a higher usage and demand for power windows as compared to traditional door windows. The primary reason behind this is the consumer demand for vehicles having advanced technology features. Automakers are increasing the production of such vehicles that provide more features in order to satisfy the need of consumers. They are also focusing more on advanced technology features associated with sensors, powered by the microcontroller, in order to increase the safety and security level of the automobiles. Overall increase in the production of passenger and commercial vehicles is boosting the power window market for automotive. Minor accidents of vehicles damage the power window system and replacement of the system is expensive.

The power window market for automotive can be segmented based on component, operating type, vehicle type, sales channel, and region.

Based on component, the power window market for automotive can be classified into motor and three more sub segments. Integration of these components in an orderly manner helps drive the power properly and helps the power window function correctly. Demand for motors is increasing rapidly, presently, owing to their multiple usage in vehicles for various purposes.

Based on operating type, the power window market for automotive can be segmented into automatic and one more major sub segment. Among which automatic power windows system which run on electronic systems is going to dominate the power windows market for automotive during forecast period 2018-2026. In this system manual interaction is only associated with operation of the switch to lower and raise the power window.

Based on vehicle type, the power windows market for automotive can be segregated into two segments. Passenger vehicles are motor vehicles with at least four wheels, used for the transport of passengers, and comprise no more than eight seats in addition to the driver’s seat. Increase in the advancement of the technologies and its adoption in passenger vehicle is expected to dominate the penetration rate of power window for automotive in the passenger vehicles.

In terms of sales channel, the automotive power window market can be divided into Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket segment.

Based on region, the power windows market for automotive can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Asia Pacific accounts for a major share of the global power windows market for automotive, owing to the high population of the countries in this region and the high rate of adoption of advanced technology in countries such as China and India. Countries in Latin America such as Brazil, are focusing more on vehicles with advanced features and technology. Several leading manufacturers from North America and Asia Pacific and they contribute more to the economy of respective country.

Key players operating in the power window market for automotive include Denso Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Aisin Seiki, Valeo, Magna International, Johnson electric, Mitsuba Corp., Antolin, HI-LEX, Continental AG, and Delphi Automotive.

