This report studies the global 2-Aminobenzonitrile market status and forecast, categorizes the global 2-Aminobenzonitrile market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

The global 2-Aminobenzonitrile market is valued at million US$ in 2017 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

BASF

Capot Chemical Co.,Ltd.

Chemik Co. Ltd.

Biosynth Chemistry and Biology

ChemPacific

DSL Chemicals

FOX-Chemicals GmbH

Haihang Industry Co., Ltd.

Hangzhou Dayangchem Co.Limited

Hangzhou Meite Chemical Co.,Limited

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Under 90%

90%-93%

93%-98%

98%-99%

>99%

By Application, the market can be split into

Medicine

Pesticide

Organic Compounds

Other

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global 2-Aminobenzonitrile capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key 2-Aminobenzonitrile manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of 2-Aminobenzonitrile are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

2-Aminobenzonitrile Manufacturers

2-Aminobenzonitrile Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

2-Aminobenzonitrile Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the 2-Aminobenzonitrile market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

