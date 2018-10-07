How Much Should You Expect to Spend on SEO Services?

Today, a great online presence is crucial for every business. This is why you must invest in SEO whether you are an established brand or not. Before you decide on a particular SEO firm, it is always important for you to know how much you should set aside for these services.

For a start, you need to understand that SEO is a very detailed process that requires a lot of resources, time and expertise to be done perfectly. However, this doesn’t justify some of the exaggerated prices some service providers offer. Since each SEO firm is likely to have a variety of payment packages, let’s look at the most common ones and see which one makes more sense.

First, you can go for a monthly payment package. In this case, the SEO company will offer you a variety of services and you pay a fixed rate each month. This can be as low as $1,000 or as high as $5,000 depending on the array of services being offered. If you have a small business then you might need only a few of these SEO services so there is no point of paying a service provider more than $3,000 monthly retainer.

Secondly, a SEO company can charge a fixed amount for a contract service. In this case, you will pay for only a specific service that you want the service provider to offer within that fixed duration. For instance, you may want a SEO company to perform an audit on your site. This is usually done to determine the main elements which are working for and against the site so that the experts can know why the site is ranking poorly. A contract can also be considered if you want SEO copywriting or social media services. This cost will vary depending on the service being offered.