Asia Pacific Plasma Fractionation Market is valued at USD 4.46 Billion in 2018

Plasma is termed as a blood component, in which the whole blood is derived by plasmapheresis. Plasma Fractionation process is used for purification, separation, and extraction of proteins from the plasma that are utilized in different therapeutic and medical applications. Plasma consists of red cells, white cells, and platelets. It also contains thousands of various proteins such as minerals, electrolytes, hormones and other substances. Plasma is also compatible with maintaining normal body temperature and blood pressure in the human body.

Asia Pacific Plasma Fractionation Market size was around USD 4.46 billion in 2018. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% to reach USD 6.7 billion by 2023.

Drivers and Restraints:

Growing aging population, advancements in technology in the medical history, increasing usage of immunoglobulin’s, rising prevalence of immune and bleeding disorders, growing incidence of alpha 1 antitrypsin deficiency, introduction of new technology. However high cost of plasma products and high risk associated with usage of plasma fractionation are the major restraining factors hindering the growth of the market.

Geographic Segmentation

The Asia Pacific Plasma Fractionation market has geographically segmented into China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia. Countries such as India and China are expected to lead the growth of the market in this region. In fact, Asia Pacific is the fast developing Plasma Fractionation market which is reflected in its CAGR,

Major companies in the market are CSL Ltd. (Australia), Grifols S.A (Spain), Baxalta Incorporated (U.S.), Octapharma AG (Switzerland), Kedrion S.p.A (Italy), Bio Products Laboratory (U.K.), Sanquin (Netherland), China Biologic Products, Inc. (China), Biotest AG (Germany), and Laboratories Francais du Fractionnement des Biotechnologies (France).

Scope of the report:

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry by providing the estimations of market potential and forecasts with utmost granularity. Along this, the factors influential in effecting the market dynamics and trends are discussed in detail at the product level. Further, the performance of the market at the regional and country-level is assessed and the prospects with high growth potential are identified and debated.

The key players in the industry are profiled providing insights on their financial performance, market position and growth strategies. Comparative analysis on prime strategically activities of the market players delineating the key developments like mergers & acquisitions, collaborations and an evaluation of the competitive environment within the industry are provided. The report also offers a broad outlook of the market along with recommendations from industry experts on the opportunities for investment activity.

What else? Apart from the syndicated report, our in-house team has an expertise and experience in designing custom reports to meet your specific research needs and assist you in making well-informed decisions.

