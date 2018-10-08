Elkos Pens launches next generation Ball pen- Walto

Elkos launches Walto- its new ball pen as an extension to their wide range of office and classroom products(https://www.elkospens.com/ball-pens-walto.html)

Elkos’s product line is already known for its smooth, easy gliding writing; and it just got better, with the new Walto ball pens. Considered an excellent colleague in the office, it has the same writing qualities as the other and moreover thanks to the user friendly attribute that makes it student’s preferred choice.

Featuring a trendy foil design,Walto is based on Korean technology with long lasting refill and well-designed scientific rubber grip for comfortable writing .The consistent hi flow ink promotes tireless and relaxed writing.

“We are excited to launch our Walto ball pen to match the wants and needs of our consumers. The Walto is one of our most sought after products, and it continues to impress with long lasting performance.” said Mr. Vijay Singh, Assistant Manager- Marketing, Elkos Pens Ltd.

Packaging;

• 5 pcs Pouch

• 250 pcs Inner Box

• 3000 pcs Master Carton

Pricing and Availability:

Elkos Walto ball pens are available in 3 different body and ink colors. Walto is available at all the retail and wholesale counters across India at a very competitive price . For more updated information follow us on https://www.facebook.com/elkospens

Company Now

ELKOS Pens has been certified by the standards of ISO 9001:2015(QMS), awarded the prestigious Government of India registered One Star EXPORT HOUSE & has a distinguished honour of being stationery partners in reputed Indian educational institutes like IIT’s & IIM’s.At Elkos, quality control and innovation is not just a philosophy rather it is a commitment and conviction. This distinction enables us to gain customer faith and superior customer satisfaction. It is the key to successful business relationships with our esteemed domestic as well as export clients.

=============================================

Company Name : Elkos Pens Limited

Address : 16 Strand Road, Diamond Heritage, 10th Floor, Office No : 1015A,Kolkata – 700 001 West Bengal, India

Phone : +91-33-6607-9643 /+91-33-6607-9644

Url : https://www.elkospens.com/