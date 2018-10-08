Employment Screening Services Market Report 2018 – HireRight, LLC, Insperity, Paycor, Inc., First Advantage, Experian PLC

Global Employment Screening Services Market is estimated to reach $6,395 Million by 2025; growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2017 to 2025. Employment screening services offer inclusive background screenings services to national & global companies. It offers various types of background screenings, such as employment and education verifications, state & federal criminal searches, and other screenings like social security reports and motor vehicle reports to name a few. Employment screening states that the process of examining the backgrounds of potential employees and is commonly used to verify the accuracy of an applicant’s claims as well as to discover any possible criminal history, workers compensation claims, or employer sanctions. Private households, apparel & leather manufacturing, textile, information technology, computer & electronic products, agriculture, administrative & support services are the areas that have witnessed increasing number of job immigrants.

Skilled workforce, enhanced regulatory compliance with respect to employment, and advantages associated with employment screening are the major factors driving the employment screening services market growth. Application of big data analytics by background check providers are regularly contacting major competitors in the employment screening services market, this would show an increased growth trend for the market in the future years. However, technological risks associated with the employment screening data and discrimination concerns are some of the restrains to hamper the market growth. Furthermore, the untouched potential of emerging markets and increased setup of start-up organizations are expected to present potential growth opportunities over the forecast timeframe.

The global employment screening services market is segmented on the basis of service, application and geography. The market is segmented by service into credit history checks, drug and health screening, criminal background checks, education & employment verification and other services. Further, the market is segmented by application as government agencies, banking & financial sector, information technology and other applications.

Based on geography, employment screening services market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated into U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of UK, Spain, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The key market players include Paychex Inc., HireRight, LLC, Insperity, Paycor, Inc., First Advantage, Experian PLC, CareerBuilder, LLC, ADP, LLC, Capita plc, and REED, among others.

