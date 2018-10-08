Mhealth Market Report 2018 – Vodafone Group Plc., Telefónica S.A., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., SoftServe Inc

Global mHealth Market is estimated to reach $332.7 Billion by 2025; growing at a CAGR of 34.9% from 2017 to 2025.mHealth is defined as the medical and public health practice supported by mobile devices, such as mobile phones, personal digital assistances, patient monitoring devices, and other wireless devices. It is also used for disease surveillance, epidemic outbreak tracking, chronic disease management and treatment support. The use of mobile and wireless technologies to support the success of mHealth has probable transform the face of health service delivery across the world. Uses of mobile technology, health apps, and services by patients & providers are rapidly increasing. Tracking personal health data on smartphones, connected care between doctor’s office visits & mobile healthcare management for caregivers are some of the benefits of mHealth to drive the market.
Rising focus on patient-centric healthcare delivery, robust penetration of 3g & 4g networks for uninterrupted healthcare services, increasing utilization of connected devices, increasing penetration of smartphones, cost containment in healthcare are some of the driving factors of the global mHealth market. However, low guidance from physicians in selecting apps and resistance from traditional healthcare providers are the factors which may hinder the growth of the market. Moreover, increasing incidence of lifestyle disorders, growing adoption of mHealth solutions in other mobile platforms might provide with several growth opportunities in the forecasted year.
The global mHealth market is segmented on the basis of devices, services, stakeholders, application and geography. The market is segmented by devices as pulse oximetry, apnea & sleep monitors neurological monitoring devices, wearable fitness sensor device & heart rate meters, blood glucose meters, BP monitors, and other devices. Moreover, services segment is categorized as monitoring services, diagnosis services, treatment & wellness healthcare system strengthening solutions and prevention. On the basis of stakeholders, the segment has been classified as mobile operators, healthcare providers, device vendors and application players. further application segment consists of cardiovascular diseases, respiratory diseases, diabetes, neurological diseases and other applications.
Based on geography, the global mHealth market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated into U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe consists of UK, Russia, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.
The key players profiled in the report include Vodafone Group Plc., Telefónica S.A., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., SoftServe Inc., MQure, SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD., AT&T, Apple Inc., AirStrip Technologies., and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, among others.
Scope of the Global mHealth Market
Device Segments
Pulse Oximetry
Apnea & Sleep Monitors Neurological Monitoring Devices
Wearable Fitness Sensor Device & Heart Rate Meters
Blood Glucose Meters
BP Monitors
Other Devices
Services Segments
Monitoring Services
Diagnosis Services
Prevention
Treatment
Wellness & Healthcare System Strengthening Solutions
Stakeholders Segments
Mobile Operators
Healthcare Providers
Device Vendors
Application Players
Application Segment
Cardiovascular Diseases
Respiratory Diseases
Diabetes
Neurological Diseases
Other Applications
Geographical Segments
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Russia
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
India
China
Japan
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
RoW
South America
Middle East
Africa
