Nanophotonics are the combination of nanotechnology, photonics and optoelectronics which has impacted a wide range of fields such as health care, information technology and others. It has revolutionized the semiconductor and electronics market. These are the components which study the behaviour of light and also used to interact with light emitting devices at nanoscale level. Due to its thermal resistivity, operational life and higher power efficiency nanophotonics are widely used in many research laboratories. Some of the examples of nanophotonic components include LEDs, optical switches, optical fibres, PV cells and optical amplifiers.

Nanophotonics Market is anticipated to witness huge growth in forecasted period due to continuous increasing application of the technology in organic light emitting diodes (OLED), light emitting diodes (LED) and optical communication. In addition, large optical bandwidth and energy-efficient designs provided by nanophotonics are boosting the growth of the market. However, limited commercialization and high cost of the raw materials are some of the major factors which are hampering the growth of the market. To facilitate R&D, government has increased investments over the period of time which is providing ample opportunities for this market to grow. Moreover, reduction in manufacturing cost due to the use of nanophotonics is major factors which are creating numerous opportunities for this market.

On the basis of components, global nanophotonics market is divided into organic light emitting diodes (OLED), photovoltaic (PV) cells, optical amplifiers, light emitting diode (LED), near field optics (NFO), holographic data storage system and others. The organic light emitting diodes (OLED) segment is further sub-segmented into passive matrix OLED and active matrix OLED. The light emitting diode (LED) segment is divided into high beam LED, flashing LED, UV LED, alphanumeric LED. The optical amplifiers segment is bifurcated into raman amplifiers, optical fibre Amplifiers, semiconductor optical amplifiers. On the other hand, the photovoltaic (PV) cells is again sub-segmented into ribbon silicon PV cells, poly crystal line silicon PV cells, mono crystalline silicon PV cells, amorphous thin film silicon PV cells. By applications, nanophotonics market is segmented into consumer electronics, non-visible wavelength instruments, material science, non-visual applications, indicators and signs and others. On the basis of geography the market is segmented as North America (U.S., Mexico and Canada), Europe (U.K., Russia, Germany, Italy, France and others), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and others) and rest of the world (RoW) (South America, Middle East and Africa).

The key players of nanophotonics market are OSRAM Licht AG, 3S Photonics S.A.S., Samsung SDI Co Ltd., Lumileds Holding B.V., EPISTAR Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Intel Corporation, Finisar Corporation, Infinera Corporation and Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

The key takeaways from the report

The report will provide detailed analysis of Nanophotonics Market with respect to major segments such as components and application of the market.

The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2015–2024 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2016 and 2024.

Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities.

An exhaustive regional analysis of Nanophotonics Market.

Profile of key players of the Nanophotonics Market, which include key financials, product & services and new developments.

Scope of Nanophotonics Market

Components Segments

Organic light emitting diodes (OLED)

Passive matrix OLED

Active matrix OLED

Photovoltaic (PV) cells

Ribbon silicon PV cells

Poly crystal line silicon PV cells

Mono crystalline silicon PV cells

Amorphous thin film silicon PV cells

Optical amplifiers

Raman amplifiers

Optical fibre Amplifiers

Semiconductor optical amplifiers

Light emitting diode (LED)

High beam LED

Flashing LED

UV LED

Alphanumeric LED

Near field optics (NFO)

Holographic data storage system

Others

Application Segments

Consumer electronics

Non visible wavelength instruments

Material science

Non visual applications

Indicators and signs

Others

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Mexico

Canada

Europe

U.K.

France

Russia

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

