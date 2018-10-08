Peripheral Vascular Stents Market 2025 In-Depth Analysis by Applications and Driving Trends

8th October, 2018- Peripheral Vascular Stents Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming years as the scope and its application are rising enormously across the globe. Peripheral vascular stents are used to open the blocked arteries and restore blood flow. Stent is a tiny metal-mesh tube, placed to hold the artery open by reducing the risk of the artery narrowing. These stents are mainly used to treat disease like peripheral artery disease (PAD). With the help of angioplasty or vascular surgery, peripheral vascular stents are placed in the arteries to prevent blockage.Prominent factors that are playing major role in the growth of Peripheral Vascular Stents Market are, growing occurrence of PAD, growing geriatric population, development of new imaging techniques, and rising use of advanced technology for treatment. On the other hand, low awareness and high price of peripheral vascular stents are the factors that are restraining market growth.

Peripheral Vascular Stents Market by Product Type:

Medical Stainless Steel

Nickel-titanium Alloy

Others

Peripheral Vascular Stents Market by Applications:

Hospital

Clinic

Orhers

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) stated that, around 8.5 million people in the United States suffer from peripheral artery disease (PAD). Peripheral Vascular Stents Market is segmented based on product type, end user, and region. Peripheral Vascular Stents Market is classified, by product type into Bare Metal Stent, Balloon Expanding Stent, Drug Eluting Stent, and Self-Expanding Stent. Peripheral Vascular Stents Market is classified, by end-user into Specialty Clinics, Hospitals, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers.

Peripheral Vascular Stents Market is segmented, geographically into America (North America, South America), Europe (Eastern Europe, Western Europe), Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Globally, North American and Western European regional market are projected to be the dominant market in terms of revenue. The reason being, growing awareness and rise in stenting procedures that are performed. Moreover, the high occurrence of PAD in these regions is estimated to boost the growth of Peripheral Vascular Stents Market in foremost period.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific regional market is expected to grow at fastest pace in the upcoming years. The reason being, increasing occurrence of PAD, and growing awareness of peripheral vascular stents among population. China and India are the major consumer of Peripheral Vascular Stents Market. Moreover, Latin American and Middle East and African regional market is expected to grow at lucrative pace in future in terms of revenue. This is mainly due to the factors such as increment in diabetic population, obesity, smoking and people suffering from hypertension. The key players of Peripheral Vascular Stents Industry are Medtronic, Abbott Laboratories, Cordis Corporation, Boston Scientific, Cook Medical, C.R. Bard and Biotronik.

