Transport Stream Switching Market: Lucrative Opportunites across Globe

​Organizations operating in the global transport stream switching market are seen trying to outdo one another vis-à-vis effective stream processing and stream splicing. To that end they are seen investing in cutting-edge research and development activities. Banking upon such strategies, some of the players that have emerged as dominant ones in terms of market share are Starfish Technologies Ltd, Mediaware International Pty Ltd, Techex, Telestream, LLC, Nablet GmbH, Nevion AS, MIVIDI, AdGorilla LLC, Harmonic, Inc., and ROHDE&SCHWARZ.

A report by Transparency Market Research projects the market for transport stream switching to attain a value of US$1699.04 mn by the end of year 2025 by rising at a solid 9.2% CAGR between 2017 and 2025.

Depending upon the type of streaming, the global market for transport stream switching is segmented into linear TV, live streaming, and video-on-demand streaming. At present, the video-on-demand market accounts for maximum share in the market and going forward too will likely retain its leading share. Geography-wise, Asia Pacific leads the market by grossing most of the revenue.

High Uptake of On-demand Services and Live Streaming to Bode Well for Market

The market for transport stream switching is expected to flourish in the upcoming years owing to surging popularity of on-demand services and live streaming videos. The emerging economies in Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa are expected to be at the forefront when it comes to adoption of on-demand services and live streaming videos on account of economic growth, urbanization, and changing lifestyle bringing about a paradigm shift in entertainment forms. With leading telecom players tying up with content producers, the market for transport stream switching is expected to remain on a steady growth trajectory. Elaborates the lead analyst of the TMR report, “With players abandoning the conventional promotional techniques for digital commercial, rise in advanced video codecs at lowered bitrates, and enhanced broadcasting quality, the global market for transport stream switching will likely remain profitable.”

Astute Marketing Strategies Promotes Market

Sagacious marketing strategies of organizations constantly in a quest to increase their consumer base have had a major impact on the market for transport stream switching too. As per our in-house analyst, who spearheaded the report, “Preference of digital platforms, soaring demand for on-the-go entertainment or live streaming on smartphones, or notebook, and cloud-based services are majorly fuelling the global transport stream switching market.”

End use segments of education, BFSI, broadcasters and operators, and healthcare, among others are majorly boosting the market for transport stream switching. Of them, the broadcasters and operators alongside the BFSI segment contributes most to the demand.

