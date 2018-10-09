Asia Pacific Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market is expected to be valued at USD 1.58 Billion by 2023

Cancer is a disease of the genes caused by the abnormal growth of cells during the mutation. Cells that develop abnormally move from the original site to another by the lymphatic and blood system. Lung cancer is one of the variants of cancer created in lung tissue. It is also known as lung cancer and is classified by uncontrolled growth in lung tissue.

Asia Pacific Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market size was around USD 1.09 billion in 2018. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.65% to reach USD 1.58 billion by 2023.

Drivers and Restraints:

Increase in the occurrence of cancer cases, geriatric population is likely to increase; the incidence of lung cancer is predicted to rise, thus acting as a driver for revenue growth. Lack of awareness among patients and side effects associated with the treatment therapies are expected to obstruct the growth of lung cancer therapeutics market. However increased demand for diagnosis is likewise restraining the growth of the market.

Geographic Segmentation

The Asia Pacific Lung Cancer Therapeutics market has geographically segmented into China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia. Increasing population base in the countries like India and China is anticipated to increase the growth of this market in these areas.

Major companies in the market are BoehringerIngelheim GmbH, Hoffman-La Roche, Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmitKline, Eli Lilly and Company, Agennix AG, AstrazenecaPlc, and Sanofi-Aventis.

Scope of the report:

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry by providing the estimations of market potential and forecasts with utmost granularity. Along this, the factors influential in effecting the market dynamics and trends are discussed in detail at the product level. Further, the performance of the market at the regional and country-level is assessed and the prospects with high growth potential are identified and debated.

The key players in the industry are profiled providing insights on their financial performance, market position and growth strategies. Comparative analysis on prime strategically activities of the market players delineating the key developments like mergers & acquisitions, collaborations and an evaluation of the competitive environment within the industry are provided. The report also offers a broad outlook of the market along with recommendations from industry experts on the opportunities for investment activity.

