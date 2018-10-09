Business Process As A Service (BPaaS) Market is driven by rise in adoption of digitization

According to the new market research report by IndustryARC titled “Business Process as a Service Market:By Process(HR, Marketing, Finance, Accounting, Others); By Solutions(Platform, Services) By Deployment Model(Public, Private, Hybrid Cloud); By End-user(Large Enterprises & SMEs); By Industry(BFSI, IT, Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Others) – Forecast(2018 – 2023)” the market will be driven by the growing acceptance of technologies such as business analytics, process automation software, and social media platforms.

North America will dominate the Business Process as a Service Market in the forecast period. In the countries such as US and Canada, business organisations are using BpaaS solutions for reducing capital expenditure and enhancing the operational efficiency. The growth of the Asia Pacific market is due to the growth of the enterprise sector and broadband penetration in the countries such as India and China. Europe is also making use of BpaaS, since there is need among the business enterprises to find solutions that can reduce the cost of service delivery. Companies in Latin America, Middle East, and Africa are making use of business process as service to resolve technical glitches that hamper the effectiveness of the business process.

Selected Regulatory Analysis Done in the Full Report:

The banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) segment has the largest share in the market. This is due to the growing adoption of cloud computing, which has resulted in improving focus to enhance efficiency of the systemswhich propels the BFSI segment in the forecast period. Business process as a service has helped SMEs (small medium prised enterprises) and online retailers to improve their marketing and services. This factor will drive the application of business process solutions in the retail segment. Favourable government regulations will also bolster the growth of the retail segment.

To access/purchase the full report, click the link below:

https://industryarc.com/Report/15272/business-process-as-a-service-bpaas-market.html

Selected Driving Factors Mentioned in the Full Report

•Reduced operational costs and faster time to market (TTM) will spur the growth of business process modeling tools.

•Prominence of cloud technology and globalization of markets will spur the demand for the business process management.

•Increase in IT spending and growing adoption of Bpaas in SMEs(small, medium, business enterprises) provides many opportunities to the Bpaas Market.

•Industry verticals such as BFSI, healthcare, retail and telecommunication & IT are using Bpaassolutions for improving their business and automation processes.

Key Players of the Business Process as a Service Market

The key players of the Bpaas Market include Cognizant Technology Solutions, Accenture, Computer Science Corporation, and Fujitsu Limited. Cognizant utilizes Bpaas to help organisations in meeting their demands with a business impact and flexibility. Accenture focuses on building an analytical platform which is industry specific or cross industry and can be configured to meet the requirements of the clients. Computer Science Corporation has announced its expansion of business process services to regions such as Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and Hong Kong.

The Business Process as a Service Market is Segmented as Indicated Below:

Increasing adoption of service models with suitable payment options will enhance the demand for the Bpaas Market.

A. Business Process as a Service Market By Process Type

1. Human Resource

2. Marketing

3. Finance & Accounting

4. Sales

5. Operations

6. Others

B. Business Process as a Service Market By Solution Type

1. Platform Solution

2. Services Solution

C. Business Process as a Service Market By Deployment Model

1. Public Cloud

2. Private Cloud

3. Hybrid Cloud

D. Business Process as a Service Market By End user

1. Large Enterprises

2. Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

E. Business Process as a Service Market By Industry Vertical

1. Banking, Financial Service & Insurance (BFSI)

2. Supply Chain & Manufacturing

3. IT & telecommunication

4. Healthcare

5. Consumer Goods & Retail

6. Government

7. Others

F. Business Process as a Service Market By Geography (13+ countries)

G. Business Process as a Service Market Entropy

H. Company Profiles

1. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

2. Accenture PLC

3. Computer Science Corporation

4. Fujitsu Limited

5. IBM Corporation

6. Oracle Corporation

7. SAP SE

8. Capgemini

9. Genpact

10. ADP, LLC.

I. Appendix: Abbreviations, Sources, Research Methodology, Bibliography, Compilation of Experts, Disclaimer.

What can you expect from the report?

The Business Process as a Service Market Report is prepared with the main agenda to cover the following 20 points:

1. Market Size by Product Categories

2. Market Trends

3. Manufacturer Landscape

4. Distributor Landscape

5. Pricing Analysis

6. Top 10 End User Analysis

7. Product Benchmarking

8. Product Developments

9. Mergers & Acquisition Analysis

10. Patent Analysis

11. Demand Analysis (By Revenue & Volume)

12. Country level Analysis (15+)

13. Competitor Analysis

14. Market Shares Analysis

15. Value Chain Analysis

16. Supply Chain Analysis

17. Strategic Analysis

18. Current & Future Market Landscape Analysis

19. Opportunity Analysis

20. Revenue and Volume Analysis

Media Contact

Mr.Venkat Reddy

Sales Manager

Email 1: sales@industryarc.com

Or Email 2: venkat@industryarc.com

Contact Sales: +1-614-588-8538 (Ext-101)

About IndustryARC

IndustryARC is a Research and Consulting Firm that publishes more than 500 reports annually, in various industries such as Agriculture, Automotive, Automation & Instrumentation, Chemicals and Materials, Energy and Power, Electronics, Food & Beverages, Information Technology, and Life Sciences & Healthcare.

IndustryARC primarily focuses on cutting-edge technologies and newer applications in a market. Our custom research services are designed to provide insights on the constant flux in the global supply–demand gap of markets. Our strong team of analysts enables us to meet the client’s research needs at a rapid speed and with a variety of options.

We look forward to helping the client address its customer needs effectively, stay ahead in the market, become the top competitor, and get real-time recommendations on business strategies and deals. Contact us to find out how we can help you today.