Pam Saxelby Creates Resources to Make Difficult Conversations Fun for Children

Talking to children about childbirth is not always easy, but author Pam Saxelby knows that the conversation is important because kids are curious.

San Antonio, TX, USA, October 9, 2018 — Talking to children about childbirth is not always easy, but author Pam Saxelby knows that the conversation is important because kids are curious. She also insists it can be a fun! As an educator and author, Saxelby has over 25 years of experience teaching in Chicago where she has worked with students of different ages—from junior high to high school as well as preschoolers.

“I love working with the pre-school kids because they are so funny. After many years of working with children, I have good insight into the questions these children have,” Saxelby comments. “Kids at this age are trying to figure everything out.” Children are curious about where they come from, and this isn’t a bad thing, Saxelby insists.

Saxelby has faced this question both in the classroom and at home, where years ago, she was summoned by her youngest daughter (4 at the time) to “a meeting in the living room” to discuss Saxelby’s then pregnancy with her third child.

“I saw that having children talk about where babies come from is important. We need accurate narratives that are not just centered on the stork. Children need correct information, and this topic can be presented in a way that is both fun and funny. Childbirth does not have to be scary for kids.”

The author adds, “I’ve always tried to write about what is interesting for children, and what they may be trying to figure out,” which is what led her to write her third children’s book, The Great Grace Escape.

Inspired by Saxelby’s granddaughter Grace, The Great Grace Escape is a humorous tale, told from a baby’s perspective about “escaping” from her underwater home in her mother’s womb! The author intends for this book to be a resource for parents, teachers, and pediatricians.

“I hope this story will lead to natural conversations, recognizing that children of different ages need different answers to their questions,” adds Saxelby. “I would like this book to be an opportunity for kids to ask questions about the day they were born and all the joy that goes along with that.” The Great Grace Escape is illustrated by Saxelby’s daughter, Anne Saxelby.

Publisher Lisa M. Umina adds, “This book is a great addition to children’s literature. It presents a unique perspective, helping children to understand where they come from and how they got here. Both children and adults alike will enjoy reading this story.”

For more information about Pam Saxelby visit pamsaxelby.com. The Great Grace Escape is now available at on Pam’s website, Halo Publishing International, Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Goodreads, and Books a Million in Hardcover for $19.95, Paperback for $12.95, and as an e-Book for $6.99.

Press & Media Contact:

Lisa Michelle Umina, Publisher

Halo Publishing International

1100 NW Loop 410, Suite 700-176,

San Antonio, TX 78213 – USA

+1 877-705-9647

contact@halopublishing.com

http://www.halopublishing.com