2018 Cloud DLP Market Segment by Application and Industry Research Study 2023

The “Cloud DLP Market” report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments.

This report, studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Cloud DLP market for 2018-2023.

Data loss prevention (DLP) is a process for protecting sensitive data at rest, in-transit, and on endpoints to reduce the likelihood of data theft or unauthorized exposure. DLP solutions aim to prevent sensitive data and confidential information from being stored, used, or transferred insecurely.

Cloud DLP solutions specifically protect organizations that have adopted cloud storage by ensuring sensitive data does not make its way into the cloud without first being encrypted and is only sent to authorized cloud applications. Most cloud DLP solutions remove or alter classified or sensitive data before files are shared to the cloud to ensure that the data is protected when in transit and cloud storage.

Over the next five years, Cloud DLP will register a 27.5% CAGR in terms of revenue; reach US$ 3170 million by 2023, from US$ 740 million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Cloud DLP market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

To calculate the market size, Arcognizance considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Cloud DLP Market Segmentation by product type:

Solution

Services

Cloud DLP Market Segmentation by application:

Large enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the Cloud DLP Market. The key players covered in this report:

Symantec (California, US)

Check Point Software Technologies (Tel Aviv, Israel)

Digital Guardian

Forcepoint

Mcafee

CA Technologies

Cisco Systems

Clearswift

Netskope

Zscaler

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Cloud DLP consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Cloud DLP market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Cloud DLP manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Cloud DLP with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Cloud DLP submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Cloud DLP by Players

Chapter Four: Cloud DLP by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global Cloud DLP Market Forecast

Chapter Twelve: Key Players Analysis

Chapter Thirteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

