Artificial Kidney Market Report 2018 – Kawasumi Laboratories, Inc., Fresenius, Baxter, Asahi Kasei Medical Vo.

The artificial kidney, also known as haemodialyzer, is a device used to filter blood of the person suffering from kidney damage. Artificial kidney can be an alternative to kidney dialysis or transplantation for patients with end stage of chronic kidney diseases. Existing dialysis techniques requires patient to be on restrictive diet & fluid intake coupled with limited freedom of movements for patients’ due to stationery machines. This has prompted for advanced research for an alternative solution to provide better quality of life to patients. The artificial kidney consists of silicon nanofilters to remove water content, salts, toxins and other small molecules. According to the National Kidney Foundation, around 10% of the population are suffering from chronic kidney diseases, globally. About two million patients are either under the treatment of dialysis or need a kidney transplant to stay alive. In global geriatric population, between the age of 65 to 74, it is predicted that one in five men and one in four women are suffering from chronic kidney diseases.

The factors that are elevating the growth of the market are advancements in the field of science & technology, increasing disposable income, rising life expectancy and growing geriatric population. Moreover, growing prevalence of kidney diseases and increasing number of dialysis are driving the growth of the market. Though, high cost of the device and log downtime may hinder the growth of the market. Furthermore, untapped markets and growing awareness among patients would provide growth opportunities in the coming years.

The global artificial kidney market is categorized into type and geography. By type, the market is segmented into wearable artificial kidney and implantable artificial kidney. Geographical segment of the market includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW).

Key market players include Kawasumi Laboratories, Inc., Fresenius, Baxter, Asahi Kasei Medical Vo., Ltd., Xcorporeal Inc., Medtronic, DaVita Inc., Merit Medical Systems, Inc., NIPRO Medical Corporation, Nikkiso Co. Ltd., and B. Braun Melsungen AG among others.

