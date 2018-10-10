Disposable Cup Market : Latest Innovations, Drivers and Industry Key Events 2018-2024

Our latest research report entitled Disposable Cup Market (by material type (plastic cups and polystyrene foam cups), design outlook (printed disposable cups and non-printed disposable cups), end user (restaurants, hotels, bars, offices, railways and airlines and others) and application (hot beverages, ice-creams, cold drinks and others)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Disposable Cup. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Disposable Cup cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Disposable Cup growth factors.

The forecast Disposable Cup Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Disposable Cup on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to report the global disposable cup market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

A disposable cup is a type of disposable utensils used for beverage packaging and beverage serving in hotels, restaurants, commercial places and at homes. A disposable cup is a type of tableware and disposable food packaging cup. Disposable cup types include paper cups, plastic cups and foam cups. Expanded polystyrene is used to manufacture foam cups, and polypropylene is used to manufacture plastic cups. As they are produced for single use, disposable cups and other similar disposable products constitute a major source of packaging material.

Global disposable cup market is showing a positive trend of development around the globe. There are many factors which are indicating a positive outlook of market for medium and long term. Global disposable cup market is basically driven by various features of the disposable cup such as recyclability, low cost, lightweight and other physical features. They are generally used for individual servings in parties, functions, marriages, chat, tea & food etc. Disposable cups are non-toxic in nature. Disposable paper cups can also be custom printed with an outlet’s logo, brand punch line or advertising message. These cups are used in many countries by people as it is easy to use, hygienic and eco-friendly. Hence, per capital consumption has increased and the demand for it is recognized. Further, awareness of hygienic products also fosters the growth of the global disposable cups market and this particular trend has led various companies to recognize the business opportunity in this market.

On the basis of region, the Global disposable cup market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America has dominated the global disposable market followed by China, Asia Pacific, South America, and Europe due to its industrial and corporate culture. Asia region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2018-2024 due to growing trend of festival celebration, changing life style, food consumption habit and so on. Continuous increase of disposable income and increasing influence of corporate culture would help to increase the market in long term.

Segment Covered

The report on global disposable cup market covers segments such as, by material type, design outlook, end user and application. On the basis of by material type the global disposable cup market is categorized into plastic cups and polystyrene foam cups. On the basis of design outlook the global disposable cup market is categorized into printed disposable cups and non-printed disposable cups. On the basis of end user the global disposable cup market is categorized into restaurants, hotels, bars, offices, railways and airlines and others. On the basis of application the global disposable cup market is categorized into hot beverages, ice-creams, cold drinks and others.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2018-2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global disposable cup market such as, Berry Plastics Corporation, Pactiv LLC, Huhtamaki OYJ, Solo Cup Company, Greiner Packaging GmBh, Genpak LLC, Dart Container Corporation, ConverPack, Eco-products Inc. and Cosmoplast industries Co. (LLC).

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global disposable cup market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of disposable cup market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the disposable cup market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the disposable cup market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

