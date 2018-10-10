Godrej Sector 85 – Pre Launch Luxurious Development in Gurgaon

Godrej Sector 85 is known to be the whole new venture to offer world-class units with beautiful amenities. The project is being developed by world-class real estate developer named Godrej Properties. The project really maintains the legacy of excellence and innovation. The project is strategically positioned in Sector 85 Gurgaon. The apartments in this project are designed well with modern specifications to meet residents’ needs. It is known to have world-class façade with tremendous grandeur and it welcomes residents at its best.

The project has plenty of world-class features and facilities in 8 high-rise residential towers with up to 14 storeys. The project has expansive and wide premise of over 9 acres which is full of lush green and elegant gardens. Along with it, the project has lush green gardens with solar lighting and LEED specifications which are really energy efficient. You will definitely enjoy the smooth connectivity with roads and public amenities as it is located in prime address.

• Valet parking and concierge

• Intercom facility

• Astro-turf area

• Poolside bar

• Retail market

• Native gardening

• Clubhouse and community center

• Gymnasium with synergy strength equipments

• Mini theater

• Olympic size swimming pool

• It has cardio theatre in fitness center

• Mini theater

• Additional guest rooms

• Yoga plaza

• 4-tier security

• Basketball, badminton and squash court

• Gaming arcade

Major specifications

• Bedrooms with birch flooring

• Hardwood coffered ceiling

• Imported marble flooring

• Wooden entrance with mortise lock

• Stylish faucets and sanitary fitting

• Glass windows from floor to ceiling height

• French toilet curtains

• Cornices and oil paint on the walls

• Modular kitchen with cornices finishing

• Change of color scheme

• U-shaped kitchen having Italian dining

Green Building concepts

• Solar energy for backup

• LEED silver standards

• LEED across premises

• Sewage treatment as well as recycling plant

• Elongated grooves

Location benefits

• Closely located to Pataudi road

• Located only a few minutes from upcoming metro station, bus stand and IGI airport

• 30 minutes off from Rajiv Chowk and Hero Honda Chowk

• DPS Sector 86 and Guru Dronacharya Senior Secondary School are located nearby

• NCR and DU Campus located in few minutes of distance

• 30 minutes from Dwarka Expressway

The project is strategically positioned with host of amenities to enjoy world-class lifestyle. It has poolside bar and clubhouse open always for your service. The project is known to have concierge desk at the doorstep so you can easily avoid all the stress. It has Astro Turf Play area, gaming arcade, and small flower gardens for amusement of your teens and kids.

