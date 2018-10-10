Since 4G LTE is becoming the mainstream, many people abandoned their ADSL router to change to LTE 4G Wireless routers(https://www.4gltemall.com/4g-wireless-router.html) for their home or offices. As the top network equipment worldwide, Huawei 4G LTE Router(https://www.4gltemall.com/4g-wireless-router/huawei-4g-lte-wifi-router.html) has gained a great reputation from the thousands of worldwide users. However, there are many Huawei 4G LTE Routers available in the market, if someone wants to buy one Huawei 4G LTE router, which one to buy? Today, we would like to recommend two latest Huawei 4G Routers: Huawei B612 and Huawei B715 WiFi Router. You may ask: What’s the difference between the B612 and 715? Then read the following description and we suppose you will find the answer.

Huawei B612 VS Huawei B715 Appearance and Interfaces

The Huawei B612 and B715 are both in traditional Huawei design like predecessor model Huawei E5186(https://www.4gltemall.com/huawei-e5186-4g-cat6-802-11ac-lte-cpe.html) and B593. On the front, there are few indicators to show the status of Power, Mode, WiFi, LAN and Signal. Huawei logo is located below the indicators. On the back, there are four RJ45 ports for Ethernet connection, actually, 3 ports for LAN and one is for both LAN & WAN. They also both have the RJ11 port for a telephone. The Huawei B715 has one more USB port but B612 doesn’t have the USB port.

They both have two SMA connectors for external LTE antennas which are located at the top back and covered by a cover. Users need to open the cover to see and connect antennas. And they both have the SIM card slot located at the bottom of the router. The difference is on that modem Huawei B612(https://www.4gltemall.com/huawei-b612-4g-lte-cpe.html) has an angled backrest, which makes it stand stably.

Huawei B715 VS B612 Specifications and Features

From the appearance, we can see the Huawei B715 and Huawei B612 WiFi routers are very similar. Then let’s have a comparison of Huawei B715 specs and Huawei B612 specs:

Model: Huawei B612

Product type: Huawei WiFi Router with Ethernet port

Category: LTE Cat.6

Chipset: HiSilicon LTE Cat6 Chipset

Data rates: DL 300Mbps / UL 50Mbps

Supported 4G LTE frequency bands:

Huawei B612s-25d: B1/B3/B7/B8/B20/B38/B40/B41/B42/B43Huawei B612s-51d: B2/B4/B5/B7/B41

WLAN: 802.11 b/g/n/ac, single-band 2.4GHz

Max support users: 32 users

MIMO: 4 x 4 MIMO

Connector for external antenna: Two, SMA-female jacks

Buy Antenna: Huawei B612 external antenna(http://www.4gltemall.com/4g-antenna-two-sma-connector.html)

App management: Huawei Hilink APP

SIM type: Micro SIM

Battery: NO

Dimensions: 240 × 155 × 78 mm

Interfaces

* 3 x LAN port(RJ45)* 1 x LAN/WAN port (RJ45)* 1 x telephone port(RJ11)* Two external LTE antenna ports (SMA-female)* One micro-SIM card slot* 1 x USB 2.0 port

Datasheet: Huawei B612 Datasheet(PDF)

User Manual: Huawei B612 User Manual(PDF)

Other features: Firewall, CS Voice, VoIP, VoLTE, IPv6/IPv4 dual stack, NAT, DHCP, VPN, DMZ, UPnP, ALG

Reviews: Huawei B612 Review(https://www.4gltemall.com/blog/huawei-b612-lte-router-features-and-specs/)

Price / USD: 399.00USD

————————————————————–

Model： Huawei B715s-23c

Product type： LTE WiFi Router

Category： LTE Cat.9

Chipset： ？

Data rates： DL 450Mbps/UL 50Mbps

Supported 4G LTE frequency bands： LTE B1, B3, B7, B8, B20, B28, B32, B38

WLAN： 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band 2.4GHz & 5GHz

Max supported users： 64 users

MIMO： 4 X 4 MIMO

Connector for external antenna： Two, SMA-female jacks

Buy Antenna： Huawei B715 External Antenna(http://www.4gltemall.com/4g-antenna-two-sma-connector.html)

App management： Huawei Hilink APP

SIM Size： Micro SIM

Battery： NO

Dimensions： 240mm × 448mm × 47mm

Interfaces：

* 1 x power adapter port

* 3 x LAN port(RJ45)

* 1 x LAN/WAN port (RJ45)

* 1 x telephone port(RJ11)

* Two external LTE antenna ports (SMA-J1.5)

* One micro-SIM card slot

* 1 x USB 2.0 port

Datasheet： Huawei B715 Datasheet(PDF)

User Manual： Huawei B715 User Manual(PDF)

Other features： VPN, VoLTE, IPv4 /IPv6 dual stack, DMZ, Port forwarding

Firmware download： Huawei B715s-23c firmware

Driver： Huawei B715s-23c driver

Reviews： Huawei B715s-23c Review(https://www.4gltemall.com/blog/huawei-b715-lte-cat-9-wifi-router-released/)

Price/USD： 399.00USD

Summary

From the specs table, we can see even though the two Huawei LTE routers has the similar appearance. They are different in the specs. Huawei B715 is more advanced in the specs, it could support LTE CatID 9 and could achieve download speed up to 450Mbps while the Huawei B612 modem supports LTE Cat6 and achieve download speed to 300mbps. Huawei B612 has two variant models: B612s-25d and B612s-51d while Huawei B715 has only one model now. The variant models make the unlocked B612 could work in more widespread areas with more possible network providers. We suppose there will be new variant models available for the B715 router in future like Huawei B593 Router(https://www.4gltemall.com/huawei-b593-4g-lte-cpe-industrial-wireless-router.html).

The Huawei B715 could support up to 64 wireless devices while Huawei B612 could support only half to 32 users simultaneously. Actually, in most cases, the support of 32 users would be enough for daily use. Since the Huawei B612 is latest 4G+ Cat6 router(https://www.4gltemall.com/blog/huawei-4g-cat6-routers/), the Huawei B715 price(https://www.4gltemall.com/huawei-b715-lte-cat-9-wifi-router.html) is very close to it. But we suppose the price of Huawei B612 would be down soon when there is mass supply of the unit. In our opinion, the Huawei B715 and B612 are both very good WiFi router for home and office use. Their functions are very similar and even though they support different LTE Category, in real use, you may not find the real difference in connection speeds.

Sourcing from https://www.4gltemall.com/blog/huawei-b612-vs-huawei-b715/