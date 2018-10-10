Network as a Service Market Research, Share, Size, Segments, Competitor Strategy and Trends by Forecast to 2022

Market Highlights:

Network as a service (Naas) is a business model that provides virtual networking service and is utilized to integrate cloud networking framework and cloud computing services. Market Research future (MRFR) has recently published a detailed report suggesting that the global market for NaaS is anticipated to expand from USD 35.3 Bn in 2016 to USD 126.8 Bn by 2022 at a strong CAGR of 28.4% during the forecast period (2016-2022).

During the study it was found that the network function visualization (NFV) in the Network as a Service Market is emerging rapidly. It enables the smartphone to interact with something in close proximity. It provides connectivity between two devices which are active at the same time and are able to send and receive data in the real time. The technology helps in transmission and receiving of data by the use of radio waves. This is followed by bandwidth on demand which is utilized for network connectivity service that allows the user to request bandwidth at the desired level as and when they are required. It also allows the individual to customize the connectivity parameter by providing the control to the user.

Major Key Players:

• Alcatel Lucent (U.S.)

• Brocade Communications Systems Inc. (U.S.)

• Ciena Corporation (U.S)

• Cisco Systems (U.S.)

• IBM Corp. (U.S.)

• Juniper Networks (U.S.)

• NEC Corp. (Japan)

• VMware (U.S.)

• Aryaka Networks Inc. (U.S.)

• AT&T (U.S.)

Market Segmentation:

The global network as a service market has been segmented on the basis of type, service, component, deployment and end-user. On the basis of type, the NaaS market is segmented into local area network (LAN) and wide area network (WAN). By service, the market is divided into network virtual function (NVF), WAN connection, data center, bandwidth on demand and others. Component of NaaS market includes infrastructure and technology service. By deployment, it is divided into on-cloud and on-premise.

The end-users of NaaS includes IT and telecommunication, BFSI, manufacturing, healthcare, retail, transportation and others. Due to the growing application of NaaS and constant adjustment for cost-effective IT infrastructure operations, IT & communication and BFSI are expected to dominate the global NaaS market during the forecast period.

Detailed Regional Analysis:

By region, the global network as a service market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world. Inclination towards the adoption of advanced technology, intense research and development in telecom industry, increase in the number cloud-based services and other factors are driving the market in North America.

This region is anticipated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. Expanding telecommunication network, adoption of cloud-based services and interment in IT infrastructural projects in developing economies is fuelling the growth of NaaS market in Asia-Pacific region and it is anticipated to project the fastest growth in the global NaaS market. Whereas, the market in the European region is profited due to extensive government initiatives, leading to the expansion of NaaS market in this region.

