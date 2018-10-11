BatchOutput PDF Now Supports macOS Mojave: PDF Automation Tool

Zevrix Solutions releases BatchOutput PDF 2.2.30, a compatibility update to company’s PDF printing automation solution for Mac. The app prints PDF from watched hot folders. With BatchOutput PDF, users only need to drop PDFs into hot folders and the files will be printed automatically using the assigned output settings. The app saves users significant time and effort of printing PDF files manually. The new version introduces support for macOS 10.14 Mojave and addresses some minor UI glitches.

Toronto (ON), Canada — Zevrix Solutions announces the release of BatchOutput PDF 2.2.30, a compatibility update to the company’s PDF printing automation solution for Mac (http://www.zevrix.com/BatchOutputPDF.php). The software allows users to print PDF files from watched hot folders, saving the time and effort of opening and printing each document manually.

The new version introduces support for the recently released macOS 10.14 Mojave and is offered as a free update to licensed users. While BatchOutput PDF is fully compatible with the new Dark Mode, the app currently preserves its original appearance. A dark appearance will be introduced in the future.

“This is one of those apps that you never knew you needed until you spend a day using it,” says Glen Saville of eponymous design firm in Hornchurch, UK. “If you handle a large number of PDFs daily this will save you time, without a doubt.”

With BatchOutput PDF users only need to drop their PDF files into watched hot folders – and the software will print the documents automatically using the hot folder settings. For example, users can create hot folders for color and black-and-white printers, specific paper sizes, duplex modes, various color profiles and other controls.

BatchOutput PDF helps users eliminate countless repetitive tasks of opening PDF files and adjusting print settings manually by bypassing the print dialog. The app offers the following key features:

-Print PDFs automatically from watched hot folders

-Create hot folders for different print settings

-Detailed output history

-Specify password for encrypted PDFs

-Save time and hassle of printing each PDF manually

In addition to the single-user version of the program, Zevrix also offers BatchOutput PDF Server that can serve unlimited users on a network.

Pricing and Availability:

BatchOutput PDF can be purchased from Zevrix website for US$24.95 (Server version $99.95), as well as from Mac App Store and authorized resellers. The update is free for licensed users of version 2. Trial is also available for download. BatchOutput PDF supports macOS 10.7-10.14.

