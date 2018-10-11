Body-Worn Camera Market, Incredible Possibilities and Industry Growth 2018-2025

This report presents the worldwide Body-Worn Camera market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Body-worn video cameras are valuable tools that can be used by law enforcement to record traffic stops, arrests, sobriety tests, and interviews. Body-worn video camera systems typically consist of a camera, microphone, battery, and onboard data storage. They are designed to be head-mounted or worn at various locations on the body, depending on the model.

On the basis of type, the recording type segment is expected to account for the larger share of the global market in 2016.

Based on regions, the global body-worn camera market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, Korea, Asia Other and the Rest of the World (ROW). North America is expected to account for the largest share and Asia is growing fastest of the market during the forecast period.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

The Body-Worn Camera market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Body-Worn Camera.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

TASER International (AXON)

Digital Ally

VIEVU

Reveal

Safety Innovations

Panasonic

Pinnacle Response

PRO-VISION Video Systems

Shenzhen AEE Technology

Safety Vision LLC

GoPro (Intrensic)

Transcend Information

Wolfcom Enterprises

Veho (MUVI)

10-8 Video Systems LLC

Shenzhen Eeyelog Technology

Pannin Technologies

MaxSur

Body-Worn Camera Breakdown Data by Type

Recording Type

Recording and Live Streaming Type

Body-Worn Camera Breakdown Data by Application

Local Police

Special Law Enforcement Agencies

Civil Usage

Body-Worn Camera Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Other Regions

Body-Worn Camera Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Body-Worn Camera status and future forecast?involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Body-Worn Camera manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Body-Worn Camera :

History Year: 2013 – 2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year: 2018 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Body-Worn Camera market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

