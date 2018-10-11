Global Recycled PET Chips Market 2018-2025 Growth, Trends and Demands Research Report

Recycled PET Chips

This report researches the worldwide Recycled PET Chips market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Recycled PET Chips breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Recycling is the collection of used materials that would otherwise be waste to be broken down and remade into new products. Motivations for recycling include environmental sustainability and financial concerns sustainability because the reused material both prevents waste and reduce the consumption of new raw materials, and financial because it can be cheaper to produce different products from recycled materials. One of the main usages of this process is recycling of polymer materials and wastes, specially those made up of polypropylene and polyester.

This report focuses on Recycled PET Chips. PET, or polyethylene tephthalate, is semi-rigid to rigid, depending on thickness. It makes a good barrier method, especially for use in water bottles, soft and fizzy drink bottles, pots, tubs, oven ready trays, jam jars soft drink bottles. PET can be produced in a thin film, such as that which is used to make Mylar. It is also used for flexible food packaging. When recycled, it is made into fiberfill, carpeting, or non-food containers and bottles.



Recycled PET (RPET) is a viable alternative to virgin PET and can be used in multiple applications. Main application of RPET chips is used to produce fiber, which can be further fabricated as textile or carpets. In 2017, fiber takes 83.27% of total market share. Recycled PET chips can also be used to produce bottles, sheets, film, etc. Over the last several years, RPET has been successfully used in food packaging applications.

The price and demand of Recycled PET is greatly affected by the price of virgin PET chips. When the price of virgin PET chips goes up, the price of Recycled PET chips can also be lifted. The gross margin of the industry is not high due to the immature of the industry, as well as low entry barrier. However, the market space of Recycled PET is huge, as recycle rate of waste bottles has been growing in both developed and developing countries. The Global Recycled PET Chips market size was 7765.03 million USD in 2017 and it will be 11187.38 million USD in 2024, with a Growth Rate of 5.35% from 2017 to 2024.

Global Recycled PET Chips market size will increase to 11800 Million US$ by 2025, from 7770 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Recycled PET Chips.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers' Recycled PET Chips capacity, production, value, price and market share of Recycled PET Chips in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Clean Tech Incorporated

Clear Path Recycling

Mohawk Industries Incorporated

CarbonLite Industries

Greentech

Visy

Evergreen Plastics

Extrupet

PolyQuest

Phoenix Technologies

Verdeco Recycling

4PET RECYCLING BV

Far Eastern Group

Kyoei Industry

Wellpine Plastic Industical

Lung Shing International

Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech

Suzhou Jiulong Recy & Tech

Recycled PET Chips Breakdown Data by Type

Clear Chip

Brown Chip

Green Chip

Blue Chip

Other

Recycled PET Chips Breakdown Data by Application

Bottles

Sheet

Fiber

Strapping

Recycled PET Chips Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Recycled PET Chips Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America,United States,Canada,Mexico,

Asia-Pacific,China,India,Japan,South Korea,Australia,Indonesia,Malaysia,Philippines,Thailand,Vietnam,

Europe,Germany,France,UK,Italy,Russia,Rest of Europe,

Central & South America,Brazil,Rest of South America,

Middle East & Africa,GCC Countries,Turkey,Egypt,South Africa,Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Recycled PET Chips capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Recycled PET Chips manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Recycled PET Chips :

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

