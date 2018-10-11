PH Sensor Market 2023: Comprehensive Research Study

Market Scenario

The factors such as effects of basic or acidic water on pipelines and various equipment such as condensers and boilers and in chemical, power and oil & gas industry is further aiding pH sensor market.

Technology giants such as Banpil Photonics Inc. (U.S.), Texas Instruments (U.S.), Endress+Hauser (Switzerland), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), Oceana Sensor Technologies Inc. (U.S.). Texas Instruments, a prominent player in ph Sensor Market, has manufactured a pH sensor named LMP91200 device is a sensor AFE for use in low-power, analytical-sensing applications. LMP91200 is designed for 2-electrode sensors. This device provides all the functionality needed to detect changes based on a delta voltage at the sensor. Optimized for low-power applications, LMP91200 works over a voltage range of 1.8 V to 5.5 V. With its extremely low input bias current it is optimized for use with pH sensors.

The increase in government regulations on water intensive industries is a driving force for the pH sensor market. There is a huge market for pH sensors due to their high applicability in water treatment plants, pharmaceutical industries, power industries, oil and gas sector, mining sector and food & beverages industries. Further, the harmful effects of acidic or basic water on costly pipelines and equipment such as condensers, boilers, etc. in power, chemical and oil & gas industries is further boosting the use of pH sensors.

Get Sample of Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5178

Increasing research and testing labs across the globe are also a factor for the rise in pH sensor sales. In the textile industry, pH sensors are used to analyze the dye to be used for a particular cloth type. And in the medical industry, they are used to check the efficiency of the drug.

The global pH sensor market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 4% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Segments

The global pH sensor market is segmented by type, component, measurement technology and application. Based on the component segment, the market is bifurcated into temperature sensing element, measuring electrode, sensor body and reference electrode. By type segment the market consists of Portable pH sensor, Benchtop pH sensor and On-line pH sensor. By measurement technology segment, the market is bifurcated into amperometric detectors, ion-selective field effect transistors (ISFET). And by application segment, the market is bifurcated into industrial, agriculture, paper & pulp industry, metals and mining, food & beverage industry, healthcare.

Key Players:

Some of the prominent players in the global pH sensor market: Banpil Photonics Inc (U.S.), Texas Instruments (U.S.), Endress+Hauser (Switzerland), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany),Oceana Sensor Technologies Inc. (U.S.), In-Situ Inc. (U.K),Omega (Switzerland), Omron Corporation (Japan), Emerson Process Management (U.S.), Burkert and Power Systems Inc. (U.S.) and others.

Regional Analysis

The Middle East & Africa region holds the largest market share of the market across the globe followed by Asia Pacific, North America and Europe regions. EMEA accounts for major market share in the pH meter market as the food and beverage industry and water treatment industries located in this region highly implement pH meters sensors. Further, the stringent rules and regulations influences the industries to adopt pH meters to provide quality water and processed food products.

Get Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/ph-sensor-market-5178

Intended Audience

Technology Investors

Research/Consultancy firms

Technology Solution Provider

Original Equipment Manufacturers

TABLE OF CONTENTS

LIST OF FIGURES

FIGURE 1 Global PH Sensor Market Segmentation

FIGURE 2 Forecast Methodology

FIGURE 3 Five Forces Analysis Of Global PH Sensor Market

FIGURE 4 Value Chain Of Global PH Sensor Market

FIGURE 5 Share Of Global PH Sensor Market In 2017, By Country (In %)

FIGURE 6 Global PH Sensor Market, 2017-2023,

FIGURE 7 Sub Segments Of Type

FIGURE 8 Global PH Sensor Market Size By Type, 2017

FIGURE 9 Share Of Global PH Sensor Market By Type, 2017 TO 2023

FIGURE 10 Global PH Sensor Market Size By Component, 2017

FIGURE 11 Share Of Global PH Sensor Market By Component, 2017 TO 2023

FIGURE 12 Global PH Sensor Market Size By Component, 2017

FIGURE 13 Share Of Global PH Sensor Market By Measurement Technology, 2017 TO 2023

FIGURE 14 Global PH Sensor Market Size By Measurement Technology, 2017

FIGURE 15 Share Of Global PH Sensor Market By Application, 2017 TO 2023

FIGURE 16 Global PH Sensor Market Size By Application, 2017

Know More about this Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/press-release/ph-sensor-market

Continued…

About Us:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Media Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com