Building Analytics Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026

Building analytics is used for enhancing the building infrastructure in terms of energy, comfort, and overall development. Generally, building analytics is used for advanced life cycle managed services that deliver automated fault detection, diagnosis, and real-time performance monitoring for buildings. With rapid urbanization and industrialization, the need for constructing various structures is on the rise, consequently driving the global building analytics market. Companies are rapidly developing user friendly solutions, which is anticipated to drastically increase demand for building analytics solutions in the near future.

Nowadays, there is a significant trend toward making large commercial buildings more responsive, energy efficient, and easy to maintain. Various organizations have introduced new technologies and innovation to enhance building analytics solutions. There has been significant demand for technological solutions from architects and engineers in the construction industry for decades. Building analytics technology plays a vital role in enhancing the architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) industry. For instance, many CPG companies have specialized teams providing building analytics services or capabilities. Analytics services enhance decision making in existing business processes.

Today, countries around the globe have become proactive in adopting new technology. Due to the penetration of business intelligence among developing countries, demand for building analytics solutions is increasing rapidly. Governments and various vendors are willingly investing in technologies in construction services, primarily engineering and architecture. Building analytics is a rapidly evolving technology. Therefore, vendors need to keep up with developments in order to main their competitiveness.

The building analytics market can be segmented based on component, organization size, application, end-user, and region. Based on component, the market can be classified into software and services. The software segment can be further divided into on-premise and cloud-based. The services segment can be further categorized into managed and professional services. In terms of organization size, the building analytics market can be segmented into small and medium enterprises (SME) and large enterprises.