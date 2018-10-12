Metal Biocides Market Report 2018 – BASF SE, Clariant AG, Lonza Group Ltd, Milliken Chemical Company

A biocide is defined as a chemical substance or microorganism intended to destroy, render harmless, deter, or exert a controlling effect on any harmful organism. This action of biocides could either be biological or chemical. Biocides also suppresses the growth of harmful organisms which can affect the health of humans and animals. They comprise of pesticides, surface disinfectants, skin disinfectants, and anti-fouling products. Thus, there are four main groups of biocidal products, based on their use that are pest control, preservatives, disinfectants, general biocidal, and other biocidal products.
The growing demand for clean and treated water, and growth in paints & coatings industry used extensively as anti-fouling agents in household paints, varnishes, and marine anti-fouling agents, and others are the primary aspects to drive the global metal biocides market. However, stringent government regulations in developed countries coupled with requirement of high capital investment expenditure, creates high entry barriers for the small players, which in turn hampers the market growth. Moreover, growing health awareness, and rapid industrialization in addition to infrastructural development in emerging countries is expected to generate several growth opportunities for the market in the coming years.
The global metal biocides market is majorly categorized on the basis of type, end-use, and geography. By type, the market is further classified into silver, zinc, copper & alloys, and others. On the basis of end-use category, the market comprises of medical, paints & coatings, textile, pesticides, food & beverages, wood preservation, and others.
Based on geographical analysis, metal biocides market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe consist of UK, Russia, Germany, France, Italy, and others. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea and others while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.
The key vendors operating in the global metal biocides market are BASF SE, Clariant AG, Lonza Group Ltd, Milliken Chemical Company, The DOW Chemical Company, Renaissance Chemicals Ltd., Noble Biomaterials Inc., Steritouch Ltd., Troy Corporation, and Sanitized AG, among others
