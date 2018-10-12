Visible Light Communication Market Revenue Analysis, Growth Rate, Size, Trend, Key Players and Forecast 2022

Visible Light Communication Market – Overview

According to Market Research Future Analysis, Global Visible Light Communication Market has been grown significantly by the end of forecast period.Visible Light Communication can be defined as free space optical wireless communication technology that utilizes the visible light to transmit data across the distances. This type of technology is widely used in a number of applications or end user segments that includes intelligent traffic management system, wireless communication, powerline communication, home networking system and underwater communication. Visible Light Communication is a type of data communication are utilized by using light emitting diode (LED) technology. Light Emission Diodes characteristics of high speed flickering and facilitate data communication and lighting. The Global Visible Light Communication market is driven by factors such as accessibility to high bandwidth, location-based services (LBS), target-based advertising, and increase in R&D investments. The technology used is cost-effective, which are ideally used for various applications. Many companies have adopted VLC due to its cost-effective tool for various applications and offers various advantages over conventional technologies. For instance: opto-couplers and image sensors are used for high speed data communication and lighting. Moreover, high bandwidth is used for achieving high data transmission rate.

The visible light communication market for the visible light LEDs component is also expected to exhibit the momentum by the end of 2022. Industries apart from automotive such as transportation & defense, have started using visible light communication for high speed data communication and for getting high bandwidth. Due to dramatic improvement LED technology VLC has started conquering the market, which are used for numerous applications and are deployed in many electronic devices such as TV, mobile phones, computer monitors, cameras, advertising boards and the vast market of illumination.

The study indicates that visible light communication is non-uniformity in standardization and complexities associated with simultaneous data transmission and reception by the same module hamper the growth of the industry. In addition, increase in collaboration activities among major manufacturers are expected to create opportunities for the industry.

Key players:

Market Research Future (MRFR) recognizes the following companies as the key players in the Visible Light Communication Market: – fSONA Networks (Canada), General Electric Company (U.S.), Casio Computer Co., Ltd.(Japan), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan), NEC Corporation (Japan), Fujitsu Ltd. (Japan), Qualcomm, Inc. (U.S.), Panasonic Corporation (Japan) and among others.

Commenting on the report, an analyst from Market Research Future (MRFR)’s team said:

Visible Light Communication is a wireless technology that are used for light emanated from LED bulbs in order to provide a network for high-speed communication parallel to Wi-Fi. It is also referred to as Li-Fi. Visible light spectrum is 10,000 times larger than radio frequency spectrum. Unlicensed use, high data density, and high data rates are some of the key drivers for the growth of the visible light communication market. Whereas, the dominance of alternative technologies are the some of the restraining factors that are hindering in the growth of the visible light communication market. Optical wireless communication networks like Visible Light Communication is going to be introduced as complementary technologies for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and WiMAX. Commercializing of the technology for two-way communication is expected to be a market opportunity for the growth of the visible light communication market.

By Region, North America region has been leading the Visible Light Communication market. Many factors such as high precision and faster product analysis have credited to developments of Visible Light Communication market in North America region.

For the purpose of this study, the global Visible Light Communication market has been segmented on the basis of component, application and vertical. The report on Visible Light Communication contains detailed analysis with market size of each segment.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

Segments:

Visible Light Communication market is segmented on the basis of component, application and verticals.

Visible Light Communication by Component:

Visible Light LED’s

Diode

Image Sensors

R Emitters

Opto –couplers

Others

Visible Light Communication by Applications:

Underwater Communications

Location-based Services

Indoor Applications

Outdoor Application

Smart Lighting

Others

Visible Light Communication by Vertical:

Transportation

Automotive

Defense

Healthcare

Aviation

Others

Intended Audience

Integrated device manufacturers (IDMs)

Raw material suppliers

Visible Light Communication product &device manufacturers

System Integrators

Technical University

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM)

Original Technology Designers and Suppliers

Research Institutes and organization

