Daewoo Silver Art is a leading silverware Products manufacturer in Korea

Our Daewoo Silver Art Company is the one of the representatives treating companies that specializes in the silverware in Korea. Our Daewoo Silver Art Company promise to produce outstanding designs using our credibility and honesty as a foundation.

Daewoo Silver Art Company in Korea specialized in manufacturing silverware, brassware like silver art VIP gift, home decoration products, Korean Spoon Set, Frame, Kettle, Hand Mirror, Plate, and Bowl and on. For more details contact ldh7196@daewoosilverart.com

Silverware Products are

Spoon set

• Hammered Silver Spoon

• Enamel Flower Spoon

• Line Kumboo Baby Spoon

• Balloon Flower Kumboo

• Hammered Kumboo

• Hammered Solid

• Fan Kumboo

• Jade Heart Kumboo

• Dia Kumboo

• Hammered Line Kumboo and so on.

Hammered Silver Spoon

• Name- Hammered Silver Spoon

• Weight (g)-120Â±5

• Size-230Ã—40

• Quality Silver- 80, 925, 99

• Use-Kitchenware

• Process-Forging

Brass Spoon

• Name- Brass Spoon

• Weight (g)-120Â±5

• Size-165Ã—35

• Quality Silver- Bronze

• Use-Kitchenware

• Process-Forging

• Policy and Manufacturing Process

• Pricing formula of silver/gold products

• Offered price shall be fixed subject to daily KITCO silver/gold price of the end day of prior month from shipping.

• General payment term

• 50% of total amount to be paid by cash with order and remaining 50% on the date of shipping.

• Normal Delivery term

• Shipment will be made within 45 days of Firm Order.

• General Instructions:

• The above Marketing Policy may be reviewed from time to time considering the market conditions.

• For further details, please contact our corporate office and Service center.

Others Products

