Hydrocodone Bitartrate Market Upcoming Trends and Opportunities Upto 2020

Hydrocodone bitartrate is often used to relieve severe ongoing pain. It belongs to the narcotic (opiate) analgesic class of drugs. It affects the functioning of the brain by altering how the body responds to pain. Hydrocodone Bitartrate is generally prescribed for oral ingestion as narcotic aanalgesic and antitussive. It is often given in combination with ibuprofen or acetaminophen. The Administrative Controlled Substance Code Number (ACSCN) for hydrocode is 9193. Medical applications where hydrocodone bitartrate is used to relive pain is the largest application for Hydrocodone Bitartrate. The sale of hydrocodone bitartrate is regulated in various countries since there can be chances of substance abuse.

The demand for hydrocodone bitartrate for medical applications is expected to witness strong growth in the next few years. Hydrocodone bitartrate use in cough treatment is anticipated to be the major application in the near future. The ingestion of hydrocodone bitartrate can cause several side effects such as dizziness, nausea, lightheadedness, sedation, vomiting and constipation. The sale of hydrocodone bitartrate is regulated in many countries, the sale is banned in countries such as Belgium, France, Germany, Sweden etc. It is classified as List 1 drug under the Opium Law in Netherlands. The sale of hydrocodone bitartrate for medical use is also banned in United Kingdom, where it is listed as a Class A drug under Misuse of Drugs Act 1971. However, weaker formulation of hydrocodone bitartrate is being used as an alternative in various medical applications.

In the U.S. hydrocodone bitartrate is subject to annual manufacturing quota. However, hydrocodone bitartrate is not commercially available in its purest form. It is generally sold with a NSAID, antihistamine, acetaminophen, homatropine or expectorant. Overdose of hydrocodone bitartrate include effects such as widened pupils, shallow, slow or stopped breathing, stopped or slowed heartbeat, clammy, cold or blue skin excessive sleepiness. In certain cases over dosage can also have fatal effects. Hydrocodone bitartrate usage in cough syrup in combinations with other chemicals is expected to one of the major applications in the next few years.

In terms of demand North America was the largest consumer of hydrocodone bitartrate followed by Asia Pacific, Europe and Rest of the World. In North America U.S was the largest market for hydrocodone bitartrate followed by Mexico and Canada. This high demand for hydrocodone bitartrate stems from the growing demand for medical treatment applications in this region. The demand for hydrocodone bitartrate is also projected to witness strong growth in Asia Pacific due to non present regulations in this region.

The demand for hydrocodone bitartrate is anticipated to witness strong growth in the Asia Pacific countries such as China, India, Indonesia etc. With growing population in these regions the demand for hydrocodone bitartrate is also expected to grow on similar lines. The economic conditions of Brazil, Russia and South Africa are on similar track and hence the demand for hydrocodone bitartrate is also projected to be high in these countries. The sale of hydrocodone bitartrate is banned is several European countries such as Germany, Sweden, France Belgium, United Kingdom etc. It sold under certain regulation in countries like Netherlands.

Some of the major companies operating in the global hydrocodone bitartrate market are Xi’an Jbiotree Industrial Co., Ltd., Ranbaxy Pharmaceuticals Inc., Ausmauco Biotech Co. Ltd. and AbbVie Inc. among others.

