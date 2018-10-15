TV ACTOR MALKHAN SINGH MADE A STUNNING SHOWSTOPPER AT BOMBAY TIMES FASHION WEEK

Malkhan Singh set the color wheels in motion as a showstopper at the Bombay Times fashion week. Malkhan Singh took the energy of the show to another level. He redefined the royal traditional outfit.

A non-fussy dresser but flitting styles as the occasion demands and equally at ease whether it’s a traditional or western attire, Malkhan Singh personified class and sophistication with his traditional charm

“I am very happy to walk the ramp of Bombay Times fashion week. They have the talent, zeal and determination to carve a footing for them. I wish them all the luck and love for their future” says Malkhan Singh.