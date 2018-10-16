Arthroscopy Devices Market is Expected to Grow at a Impressive CAGR of6.15% by 2023

Crystal Market Research details out informative data related to Arthroscopy Devices Market which anticipated to garner major market share. This Research Report provides the newest realistic data useful for future worldwide business trend.

Market Trend Outlook

Arthroscopy Devices Market was worth USD 3.41 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 5.83 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.15% during the forecast period. Arthroscopy is performed for the reconstruction of ligament and tendon, evacuating worn cartilages and cruciate and meniscus tears in the joints. It is receiving considerable significance as a minimally invasive surgery on the grounds that there is no danger of disease which ordinarily is susceptible in open medical procedures. For knee arthroscopy including the trimming of free ligaments no crutches and splints are required yet for confounded medical procedures, for example, reconstruction of the anterior cruciate tendon crutches are needed.

Competitive Analysis

The major players in the market are Stryker Corporation, Smith & Nephew, CONMED Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Arthrocare Corp, CorTek Endoscopy Inc, Cannuflow Inc, BioTek, Covidien Ltd, Arthrex and DePuy Synthes Companies. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

Market Segmentation

By Product

Arthroscopy Fluid Management System

Fixation Devices

Arthroscopes

Arthroscopy Shavers

Cannulae

Arthroscopy Radio Frequency System

Arthroscopic Implants

Arthroscopy Visualization System



By Region-

Middle East And Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria And South Africa)

North America (U.S, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest Of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest Of Asia-Pacific)

Rest Of The World (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Others)

Table of Contents

11. Introduction

1.1. Report Description

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Key Highlights

3. Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Market Definition

3.1.2. Market Segmentation

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

4. Market Analysis by Regions

4.1. North America (United States, Canada and Mexico

4.2. Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe)

4.3. Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

4.4. south America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia and Rest of South America)

4.5. Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa and Rest of MEA)

