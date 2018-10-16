Farm Management Software Market Applications, Revenue, Size, Type Forecast To 2025

16 Oct 2018: The global Farm Management Software Market is expected to reach USD 4.22 billion by 2025. The market is driven by factors such as proliferation of IoT, big data analytics and information & communication technology along with emphasis on cloud computing leading to recording and retrieval of real-time data management. In addition, rising population and enlarged demand for food worldwide coupled with government support to boost modern agricultural techniques is likely to boost the market growth in the forthcoming period. The farm management software market is expected to witness a CAGR of 16.7% in the forecast period. The global farm management software industry witnesses several opportunities such as green initiatives for sustainable agriculture coupled with awareness in farmers for precision agriculture and pursuance of modern agricultural practices.

However, rising food demands and farming challenges are likely to create hindrance in the market during the forecast period up to 2025.Farming systems are now embracing conceptual framework of web management to support farm production systems. The web management system is trifurcated into decision support sub-system, biophysical sub-system and decision support sub-system. In addition, the web system encompasses project management idea scoupled with model-view controller concepts. In reality, the farm management software supports the farmers with enhanced yield and productivity and farm efficiency is expected to gain a traction due to its proliferation worldwide. Big data plays a significant role in giving predictive insights, rebuilding business process and enabling real-time operational decisions for change in business models.

The farm management software industry segmentation includes agriculture, deployment model, application, service provider and region. Deployment segment dominates the farm management software market growth in the forthcoming period owing to rise in cloud-computing and is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 19.5% during the forecast period. Geographical segmentation for farm management software industry spans North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa. North American and South American farm management software market is expected to gain positive traction in the near future. Factors such as rising demand for farm yield, favorable policies by government, demand for agricultural solutions, and inclination towards precision farming is likely to contribute to the market growth in the forthcoming period.

European market is expected to gain a positive traction in the forthcoming period due to government support, increasing R&D activities pertaining to smart agriculture such as employing drones for enhanced production and building Aero Farms for better agriculture yield. Middle Eastern and African market is expected to gain a higher CAGR in the forthcoming period owing to rise in R&D activities, use of GPS signals and monitoring of real-time data.

The key players in the farm management software industry include Ag Leader technology; CropZilla Software, Inc. AB CropMetrics LLC, Granluar Inc, Dickey-John Corporation, The Climate Corporation; DeLaval; and Farm Edge, Inc. Big players are now offering technological assistance such as Big data analytics for smart farming whereas startups are expanding horizontally in the value chain service by providing insurance, consulting and advisory services.

