Food Colors Industry Analysis Share, Sales, Trends, Overview 2014-2025

16 Oct 2018: Global Food Colors Market size is expected to reach USD 2.97 billion by 2025. Food colors are added to beverages and food items to enhance their appeal. Dyes and pigment are the most common colorants added to food items and beverages in liquid gel, liquid, powder and gel paste form. Increasing use in end user industries and growing demand for colored food products due to their aesthetic appeal are anticipated to drive the demand for food colors in the coming period. The food colors market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.9% in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

In the market, various types of food colors are available such as synthetic, natural, natural-identical, and others. The “natural” food color is expected to hold the largest market share in the upcoming period due to the growing awareness among consumers regarding the health benefits associated with natural food colors. The “natural food color” is segmented into beta carotene, astaxanthin, annatto, anthocyanin, and others. However, the “synthetic” food colors are projected to grow at a high CAGR in the next couple of years. The increasing demand for synthetic colors such as blue and green is expected to boost the growth of market in beverage manufacturing industry. Applications such as dairy food, non-dairy food, alcoholic beverages, carbonated soft drinks (CSD) & non-alcoholic beverages, meat products, dressings & sauces, condiments, custards & pudding, frozen products, savory & snacks and others could be explored in food colors industry. The “carbonated soft drinks & non-alcoholic beverages” segment is expected to witness large market share in the upcoming period due to rising disposable income, economic development and growing demand for ready-to-drink beverages.

The factors that play an important role in the growth of food colors market include increasing demand, growing population, increasing urbanization & industrialization, growing demand for clean label products, advancements in technological innovations, increasing demand for food colors for the production of canned products, growing consumer demand for low-fat food, rising demand for alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, growing adoption of processed food by consumers and stringent government rules & regulations. The other factors include changing lifestyle due to rapid urbanization, rising disposable incomes, increasing consumer preference for high-quality products, ongoing product innovation and strict government regulations.

Moreover, growing demand for the product across various industries such as bakery & confectionary, beverages, and dairy products is likely to positively impact the growth of market in the next couple of years. However, ban on trade of artificial colors and rising substitution by natural colors are negatively impacting the growth of food colors industry. The market is widely analyzed based on different regional factors such as gross domestic product (GDP), demographics, acceptance, inflation rate and others. The market is categorized based on product, application, form, solubility, and geography. The market is classified into form such as liquid dye, gel paste dye, powdered dye, gel paste dye, and others.

Asia Pacific has been at the forefront with regards to food colors market and will continue to rule the roost in the years to come. The increasing demand for natural products, changing consumer lifestyle, rising disposable income, and rising high adoption of product in the production of alcoholic & non-alcoholic beverages are major factors driving the growth of market in this region.

The key players contributing to the robust development of the food colors industry include Archer Daniels Midland Company, FiorioColori, Chr. Hansen S/A, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Naturex S.A., Sensient Technology Corporation,Kalsec, FMC Corporation.D.D, RAHO, Williamson & Co. Inc. (DDW), ITC Colors, Döhler Group and Kalsec Inc.These market players are focusing on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition. As such, mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures are the need of the hour.

