Ophthalmic Devices Market is Expected to Grow at a Robust CAGR of4.20% by 2023

Crystal Market Research details out informative data related to Ophthalmic Devices Market which anticipated to garner major market share.

Market Trend Outlook

The Ophthalmic Devices Market was worth USD 44.18 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 63.98 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.20% during the forecast period. The ophthalmology field requires medical gadgets for a few capacities, for example, conclusion, vision care, and medical procedure. The advancement of imaginative gadgets and expanding utilization of innovation in ophthalmology has cleared path for buyers to have functional and conservative answers for different eye-related clutters, for example, vitreoretinal disarranges, refractor scatters, and waterfall. The most noteworthy offer of the worldwide ophthalmic devices market is contributed by vision care devices. These gadgets incorporate contact focal point, scenes, and focal point cleaning and purifying answers for eyewear and additionally for surgical devices.

Competitive Analysis

The leading players in the market are Abbott Medical Optics, Inc., Alcon, Bausch & Lomb, Inc., Topcon Corporation, Essilor International S.A. and others. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

Market Segmentation

By Product:

Diagnostics & Monitoring Devices

Fundus Camera

Optical Coherence Tomography Scanner

Retinoscope

Tonometer

Pachymeter Ophthalmoscope

Biometer

Autorefractor

Surgical Instruments

Refractive Error Surgery Devices

Glaucoma Surgery Devices

Cataract & Vitreoretinal Surgery Devices

Vision Care Products

Contact Lenses

Spectacle Lenses



By Region-

Middle East And Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria And South Africa)

North America (U.S, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest Of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest Of Asia-Pacific)

Rest Of The World (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Others)

Table of Contents

11. Introduction

1.1. Report Description

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Key Highlights

3. Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Market Definition

3.1.2. Market Segmentation

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

4. Market Analysis by Regions

4.1. North America (United States, Canada and Mexico

4.2. Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe)

4.3. Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

4.4. south America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia and Rest of South America)

4.5. Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa and Rest of MEA)

