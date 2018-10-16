Walking Assist Devices will reach USD 7.1 billion by 2023, says Market Data Forecast.

According to United Nations Population Fund, elderly Individuals of age 60 years and above accounted for 12.3% of the worldwide populace in 2015, which is expected to grow to 22% by 2050, accounting for almost two billion people. This creates a notably moneymaking opportunity for a boom in the market. Another element which reasons to frame imbalance is arthritis ailment, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) by the year of 2040, 78 million people will be afflicted by arthritis within the U.S.

View sample and decide: https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/walking-assist-devices-market-5073/request-sample

The Global Walking Assist Devices Market Size is anticipated to grow at 3.9% CAGR from 2018 to 2023 and it is estimated that the global market was valued at USD 5.86 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 7.1 billion by 2023. According to National Rehabilitation Information Center in 2015, 12.6% humans out of general populace had been residing inside the US. Moreover, around 51% out of total disabilities is occurring within the humans having age among 18 to 64 years.

Additionally, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2015, round 18.2 million adults were unable to stroll because of difficulties in bodily functioning and it is predicted that the variety will grow annually because the charge of diseases which include frightened machine disorder and price of avenue injuries is growing every year.

To know more read: https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/walking-assist-devices-market-5073/

The market in North America is growing because of upward push in the aging populace and favorable compensation. The Europe marketplace is growing due to the technological advancements and authorities aid and along with an increase in the spending capability population.

The Walking Assist Devices Market Leaders are Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Permobil Inc., GF Health Products, Inc., Invacare Corporation, Besco Medical Co., LTD., Betterlifehealthcare Ltd., C.T.M. Homecare Product, Inc., Ottobock, Ossenberg GmbH, Pride Mobility Products Corp., Aetna Inc., Sunrise Medical LLC, and Karma Healthcare Ltd.

Get your customized report: https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/walking-assist-devices-market-5073/customize-report

The scope of the report provides:

• The evaluation of the current market for your product or services and the future implications of the market

• Addresses the opportunities by better understanding the market through size estimates and growth rate analysis to forecast the market for the future

• Extensive segmentation to understand the dynamics of market at a very granular level by splitting down the market to the smallest segment

• Addresses the key market dynamics involving the drivers, restraints and challenges with an aim of providing insights for gaining market share

• The factors responsible for the shaping of the industry as it is as a result of competitive environment is analyzed through Porter’s Five Forces

• The effects of political, economic, social, technological, legal and environmental factors on the industry is analyzed through PESTLE analysis to better understand the aspects of strategic management required to comply with the exogenous and endogenous factors

• Strategic evaluation of the key players to gain insights of their performance allowing access to their product portfolio, financial performance and the strengths of their business strategic developments

• Comparative study of the firms across the industry measuring their performances based on market share and recent activities in order to achieve competitive intelligence

• Equip you with the information providing with the investment opportunities in the industry

Looking for more? If you are in need of a specific research study, we have an expertise in undertaking a customized study and will aid to meet your research requirement to the fullest.

About MarketDataForecast™-

Market Data Forecast is a market research firm offering syndicated research, consults and industry newsletters across various domains & verticals. With a well-established in-house team of experts from diverse fields and outsource research network across 100+ countries, we are the sole research providers for the majority of Fortune 500 companies. Along with the standards of reports being on par excellence, our unique services like free customization, analyst support for the period of six months post to the purchase will be the flag bearers and differentiates us from the rest. Our experience and in-depth understanding of various business environments will be a support to you and your organization in making well-informed decisions.

Contact Info:

Name: Mr. Abhishek Shukla

Email: abhishek@marketdataforecast.com

Organization: MarketDataForecast™

Address: 2nd Floor, Lakeview Plaza, Kavuri Hills, Hyderabad, Telangana 500033, India.

Phone: +1-888-702-9626